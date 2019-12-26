FS: Xbox One S Controller (white) and NBA 2K19 Game Download Key

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by NobleX13, Dec 26, 2019 at 11:32 AM.

    NobleX13

    I am selling a brand new, never used Xbox One S controller in white, pulled from a brand new XBOX One S system I got for Christmas. I am also bundling this with an NBA 2K19 download code that was in the box.

    Asking $35 shipped for the pair. Will not separate. PayPal preferred. Please add 3% if paying as "goods and services"

    I will ship this to you via USPS Priority mail, and it will go out within one business day, if not sooner. This is packed up and ready to ship.

    Heatware: NobleX13 (206-0-0)

    Photos:

    20191220_121455.jpg 20191220_121415.jpg
     
    schlitzbull

    Ygpm
     
