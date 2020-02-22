FS: X9SCM-F E3-1225 Combo and Sabertooth X79 3930k Combo

gawkgawk
Combo 1: SuperMicro X9SCM-F Motherboard w/ I/O Shield, Intel Xeon E3-1225 4c/4t processor @3.1Ghz, 32GB ECC Memory, Noctua NH-L9i HSF. Great boards if you want to run many HBA cards. Used for a freenas ZFS setup (built a new ECC Ryzen setup no longer need). $200 Shipped.
Combo 2: ASUS Sabertooth X79 Motherboard w/ I/O Shield, Intel i7-3930k 6c/12t processor @3.2Ghz, 64GB Corsair XMS3 1600Mhz Memory. My main rig FOREVER! Bought everything brand new when it came out. Processor was sanded with 1500 grit/2000 grit and a true flat plexiglass block to remove the liquid metal residue a couple weeks ago as my isopropyl electronics cleaner wouldn't touch it plus sanding it made the top surface a little more true so you can get that extra -0.1C or whatever . $250 Shipped.
Heatware 4-0-0
Ebay 470-0
Will respond to PMs.
Lower 48 State only please, will not split up any items. Shipping will be fully insured. Paypal preferred buyer pay fees please.
