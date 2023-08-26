FS: X99 - i7 Combo / z68 - i5 Combo / Oculus Kit / 34" Curved quantum dot

All items available for pickup / drop off in Palm Beach County, FL.
X99 & i7 Combo
- MSI X99S - SLI PLUS (First pcie slot the plastic has pulled away, I just use the lower slots, does not impact performance/operation)
- i7 5820k
- Cooler Master CPU cooler w/120mm fan
- Crucial Ballstick 4 x 4GB (16GB total)
- Samsung 960 EVO M.2 500GB
- Gigabyte GTX 1070 8GB - GV-N1070G1
- Just add PSU & Case
X68 with i5 Combo
- ASRock Z68 Pro3 P2.10
- Intel i5 2500k -- A Classic!
- 2 x G.Skill Sniper Series 2 x 4GB (8GB Total) DDR3 (16GB total system)
- Intel 730 2.5" 480GB SATA SSD drive
- PowerColor PCS+ Radeon R9 290 4GB
- Silverstone 120mm adjustable fan and cooler
- Just add PSU + Case
Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
- Headset
- 2 x Handheld controllers
- 2 x position sensors
- Original box / packaging
- I used it for maybe 1-2 hours total so no signs of wear
- Combo system above exceeds the minimum specs needed to run this VR headset
Samsung C34F791 - 34" Curved Gaming Monitor
- 21:9 - 3440x1440
- 100Hz
- Quantum Dot backlight with 125% sRGB coverage
- Ships in original box
- Includes the back cover, hdmi, DP, power cables
- Minor chip in corner (see pic)