FS: X99 - i7 - 1070 Combo / z68 - i5 - r9 290 Combo / Oculus Kit / 34" Curved quantum dot

Oct 12, 2006
121
All items available for pickup / drop off in Palm Beach County, FL.

X99 & i7 Combo
  • MSI X99S - SLI PLUS (First pcie slot the plastic has pulled away, I just use the lower slots, does not impact performance/operation)
  • i7 5820k
  • Cooler Master CPU cooler w/120mm fan
  • Crucial Ballstick 4 x 4GB (16GB total)
  • Samsung 960 EVO M.2 500GB
  • Gigabyte GTX 1070 8GB - GV-N1070G1
  • Just add PSU & Case
Asking: $325 + shipping

x99-2.jpg


x99-1.jpg

x99-3.jpg




X68 with i5 Combo


  • ASRock Z68 Pro3 P2.10
  • Intel i5 2500k -- A Classic!
  • 2 x G.Skill Sniper Series 2 x 4GB (8GB Total) DDR3 (16GB total system)
  • Intel 730 2.5" 480GB SATA SSD drive
  • PowerColor PCS+ Radeon R9 290 4GB
  • Silverstone 120mm adjustable fan and cooler
  • Just add PSU + Case
Asking $135 + shipping


z68-2.jpg



z68-1.jpg




Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
  • Headset
  • 2 x Handheld controllers
  • 2 x position sensors
  • Original box / packaging
  • I used it for maybe 1-2 hours total so no signs of wear
  • Combo system above exceeds the minimum specs needed to run this VR headset
Asking $140 + shipping

oculus-1.jpg


oculus-2.jpg


Samsung C34F791 - 34" Curved Gaming Monitor


    • 21:9 - 3440x1440
    • 100Hz
    • Quantum Dot backlight with 125% sRGB coverage
    • Ships in original box
    • Includes the back cover, hdmi, DP, power cables
    • Minor chip in corner (see pic)
Asking: $250 + Shipping

samsung-1.jpg
samsung-2.jpg
 
Last edited:
