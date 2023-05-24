FS: X870/9900X/32GB white build combo

Selling this AMD combo, works great but this board requires Windows 11 23h2+ in order to use the wifi, and I don't like dealing with 11. Original boxes and accessories. Rig is running right now, will break it down if it sells.

Includes:
- AMD R9 9900X (good IMC and will do 2200 fabric if you want to play like that)
- Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7 ICE
- 32GB Teamgroup DDR5 A-dies (7200CL34 kit) works great at 6200 CL30
- Windows 11 Pro key
- Thermalright AMD CPU bracket

$560 Shipped.

IMG_1650.jpeg


1) SOLD $350 shipped- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with a Gigabyte B650M-D3SH motherboard. 32GB G-skill DDR5 6000 CL30. Windows 10/11 Pro key.

2) $700 SOLD- Gigabyte RTX 4070ti Super 16GB Windforce - this card is tiny, barely over 2 slots wide and extremely short, great for ITX. Not loud at all.







Prefer paypal. Heat here.
 
Re-added the AMD combo, willing to trade for a 14700K or KF as well.
 
Quick Q on the Corsair, is it the one where slots for cables are on side of PSU?
 
That combo deal is niceeee. I would jump on it if I didn't just build almost the same thing.
 
LigTasm said:
Last combo I have, reclaimed from someone I built it for that owed me money.


$500 shipped
- Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- MSI X670E Gaming Plus Wifi
- 32GB Klevv 6400mhz CL32 A-dies (with RGB)
- Windows 10 Pro OEM key, can upgrade to 11 Pro if you want
- AM5 contact frame thing
- Original boxes and accessories included




Prefer paypal. Heat here.

This combo still available? I'll take it if it is still available.
 
Added another combo, when one sells I'll keep the other.
 
