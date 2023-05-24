FS: X870/9900X/32GB white build combo

LigTasm
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2011
- Messages
- 6,880
Selling this AMD combo, works great but this board requires Windows 11 23h2+ in order to use the wifi, and I don't like dealing with 11. Original boxes and accessories. Rig is running right now, will break it down if it sells.
Includes:
- AMD R9 9900X (good IMC and will do 2200 fabric if you want to play like that)
- Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7 ICE
- 32GB Teamgroup DDR5 A-dies (7200CL34 kit) works great at 6200 CL30
- Windows 11 Pro key
- Thermalright AMD CPU bracket
$560 Shipped.
Prefer paypal. Heat here.
Includes:
- AMD R9 9900X (good IMC and will do 2200 fabric if you want to play like that)
- Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7 ICE
- 32GB Teamgroup DDR5 A-dies (7200CL34 kit) works great at 6200 CL30
- Windows 11 Pro key
- Thermalright AMD CPU bracket
$560 Shipped.
1) SOLD $350 shipped- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with a Gigabyte B650M-D3SH motherboard. 32GB G-skill DDR5 6000 CL30. Windows 10/11 Pro key.
2) $700 SOLD- Gigabyte RTX 4070ti Super 16GB Windforce - this card is tiny, barely over 2 slots wide and extremely short, great for ITX. Not loud at all.
2) $700 SOLD- Gigabyte RTX 4070ti Super 16GB Windforce - this card is tiny, barely over 2 slots wide and extremely short, great for ITX. Not loud at all.
Prefer paypal. Heat here.
Last edited: