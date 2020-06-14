FS: x79 leftovers - Samsung Wonder Ram, 3820, 3325, etc

Here are the x79 goods. Make me an offer.


i7 3820 retail no box $50
20200615_142020.jpg

i3 3225 retail box (w/ cooler) $30
20200615_140825.jpg

Samsung DDR3 1600 4GB aka Wonder Ram. These can clock to 2400mhz. (4 sticks) $15ea
https://www.overclock.net/forum/18051-memory/1335977-samsung-miracle-memory-club.html

20200614_143947.jpg

Avexit DDR3 2133mhz 4gbx2 memory $30 per kit
20200615_110220.jpg



SOLD

Asus Rampage IV Formula retail box **Also have EK VRM block for board $60 (sold)
20200614_144157.jpg 20200614_144148.jpg
Asus Rampage IV Gene retail box $50 (sold)
20200615_141844.jpg
Asus P9X79 Pro retail box (sold)
20200614_144320.jpg 20200614_144258.jpg

Asus P8Z77-M retail box (sold)
20200615_105416.jpg

I7 3930K retail box (from MC) (sold)
20200614_144002.jpg

I7 3820 retail box (from MC) (sold)
20200614_143935.jpg

I7 3930K (high clocker with one stuck temp sensor 40c) (sold)
20200614_144016.jpg


Samsung DDR3 1600 4GB aka Wonder Ram. These can clock to 2400mhz. (14 sticks) (sold)


Currently excavating in my attic to pull this stuff out of storage. Will update with more pics. Probably have another 3820 hiding somewhere and iirc some more wonder ram.
 

