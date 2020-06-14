FS: X79 leftovers cpu/mb, Samsung Wonder Ram

Here are the x79 goods. Make me an offer. Unless noted, mainly just the RIVE, everything is in good condition. The RIVE was my daily driver... the bad cpu header was my fault and the sound on it has static, probably my fault too lol.Asus Rampage IV Extreme retail box (cpu fan header not working/cpu opt header does work, onboard sound not working) **Also have EK VRM block for boardAsus Rampage IV Formula retail box **Also have EK VRM block for boardAsus Rampage IV Gene retail boxAsus P9X79 Pro retail boxAsus P8Z77-M retail boxI7 3930K retail box (from MC)I7 3820 retail box (from MC)I7 3930K (high clocker with one stuck temp sensor 40c)I3 3225 retail box (w/ cooler)Samsung DDR3 1600 4GB aka Wonder Ram. These can clock to 2400mhz. (14 sticks)Currently excavating in my attic to pull this stuff out of storage. Will update with more pics. Probably have another 3820 hiding somewhere and iirc some more wonder ram.