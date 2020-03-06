FS: X79 Asus Rampage IV Formula Combo

Was used as a file/VM server. Now have since upgraded.
Specs:
Motherboard: X79 Asus Rampage IV Formula (pictured above) comes with I/O plate
CPU: Xeon E5-1620 V2 (Ivy Bridge-E 4core/8thread)
Memory: Corsair 16gb (4x4) DDR3 1600 cl9
Note: The 1st PCI express slot retention clip has broken off. The board still works fine without it (will ship with broken clip):
Again, everything works perfectly on this board. It can handle up to an 8/12 ivy bridge (E5-1680 V2) or any number of ivy bridge EP processors (check asus website for compatability)
Price: $164 shipped, payment through paypal.
Head: Shodin10k