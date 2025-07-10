FS: x670e mag tomahawk am5 used 160 shipped OBO, select trades welcome

randomdean100
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2008
- Messages
- 746
Hi guys I have recently upgraded to a core ultra 7 265k platform and have this left over after it's all said and done.
Id like to get 160 shipped pp g&s. Flat 160 through g&s I'll take the fee.
There is a little bit of dust exacerbated by cigarrette smoke on the back of the sata plane and some other minor dusty areas.
There is also only one wifi antennae as I only ran hardwired and have misplaced it.
Thanks for looking, for shipping estimates the box with mobo and air pillows is 5.7 lbs 12 x 17 x 8 dimensions.
Edit: 46544 location
I assume cheapest would be pirate ship.
Photos.
