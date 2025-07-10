  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: x670e mag tomahawk am5 used 160 shipped OBO, select trades welcome

Hi guys I have recently upgraded to a core ultra 7 265k platform and have this left over after it's all said and done.

Id like to get 160 shipped pp g&s. Flat 160 through g&s I'll take the fee.

There is a little bit of dust exacerbated by cigarrette smoke on the back of the sata plane and some other minor dusty areas.

There is also only one wifi antennae as I only ran hardwired and have misplaced it.

Thanks for looking, for shipping estimates the box with mobo and air pillows is 5.7 lbs 12 x 17 x 8 dimensions.
Edit: 46544 location

I assume cheapest would be pirate ship.

Photos.

Last edited:
Bump - open to trades with cash on top.

Could use a mini pc, networking gear mainly a couple 8 port switches no poe just gbit, monitor of a 27"qhd decent refresh variety, larger than 2tb nvme unless a nice one comes up.

Open to offers of equal combined value in these categories or similar.
 
