FS: X58-Xeon-16GB Combo, Z97-C Mobo Won't Boot, 3pk Verbatim BD-R... 480mm radiator to be added in a few days... CINCO DE MAYO UPDATE

N

Net Prowler

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
1,096
PRICES UPDATED - Cinco de Mayo (Mariachi music in the background)

I am going through all of my computer parts and boy have I accumulated way too much haha.

First up is a LGA1336 combo. It is an Intel Extreme motherboard (DX58SO Extreme Series X58) with Intel Xeon L5630 (with CPU cooler) and 16GB of DDR3 memory (4x 4GB). I don't know the history of this motherboard (and don't even know who I got it from), but I have tested it in BIOS, as shown from the image below. I've added some more pictures as requested.

Hopefully someone can use this for a retro-gaming setup. It seems to be in really good condition, so I hope I can find a home for it. For price, I'll say $60 shipped, but I'm certainly willing to adjust that if that's off the going rate.

Zoomed out:
20220824_231249.jpg


Back Panel:
20220824_231337.jpg


Cool skull decal on some of the heatsinks:
20220824_231407.jpg


RAM info (16GB at 1600MHz with 9-9-9-27 at 1.65V and 11-11-11-27(?) at 1.5V):
20220824_231259.jpg


BIOS:
20220810_145634.jpg




Next is a dead Asus Z97-C motherboard for PARTS ONLY. I bought it to try to fix a power and intermittent failure to POST issue I was having on my Z97 Asus Gamer Pro. However, I did so in the midst of moving and never got to return the board to the eBay seller. It's never POSTed for me, so I'm assuming I was scammed. My loss, your gain.
Update: When testing this motherboard again, the motherboard briefly powers on, fans spin up, then loses power. The SB_PWR and GPU LEDs are lit, but the DRAM one isn't. So I'm guessing the issue is bad RAM slots?
I've tried swapping the CMOS battery as well as testing two different RAM modules from different companies in each of the four slots, but the motherboard behavior is the same every time.
Also, fwiw, the motherboard model is actually the Z97-C from Asus (which I've corrected on this listing)
Price: $20 shipped OBO... honestly, if someone covers shipping, I'd likely let it go for that.

Verbatim 3pk BD-R discs, 25GB, 4x. New, never opened. $14 shipped per 3pk. I have around 8 to 10 boxes of these.

Upcoming items that will be added this week include 1x 480mm radiator and possibly some DDR4 memory.

This thread will continue to be updated as I get pictures and details on items I would like to sell.

Any questions, let me know!
 
Last edited:
DPOSCORP said:
Pic of the combo? Does it have a IDE connector?
Click to expand...
Updated with pictures.

No IDE connector, 6 SATA ports (including 2 eSATA). It looks like there are some Firewire ports on the back as well.

The model of the motherboard is Intel DX58SO Extreme Series X58 and the memory model is KHX1600C9D3/4G.

Any other questions, lmk! :)
 
Dead motherboard testing completed, it partially powers on then shuts off. No display on monitor. More details in original post.
 
Added blank Blu Ray discs, will add another motherboard and more DDR3 memory when I can test them.
 
Things have settled down in life, so I can follow through with testing any of these components further.
Prices adjusted.
Based on conversation with another member here, a x99 combo may be available in the near future.
One item that will definitely be added this week is 1x 480mm radiator (other dimensions to be posted with pics and price)... going through all my parts over the next few weeks, so more items will be added during that time!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top