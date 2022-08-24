FS: X58-Xeon-16GB Combo, Z97-C Mobo Won't Boot, 3pk Verbatim BD-R... 480mm radiator to be added in a few days... CINCO DE MAYO UPDATE

Update

PRICES UPDATED - Cinco de Mayo (Mariachi music in the background)I am going through all of my computer parts and boy have I accumulated way too much haha.First up is a LGA1336 combo. It is an Intel Extreme motherboard (DX58SO Extreme Series X58) with Intel Xeon L5630 (with CPU cooler) and 16GB of DDR3 memory (4x 4GB). I don't know the history of this motherboard (and don't even know who I got it from), but I have tested it in BIOS, as shown from the image below. I've added some more pictures as requested.Hopefully someone can use this for a retro-gaming setup. It seems to be in really good condition, so I hope I can find a home for it. For price, I'll say $60 shipped, but I'm certainly willing to adjust that if that's off the going rate.Zoomed out:Back Panel:Cool skull decal on some of the heatsinks:RAM info (16GB at 1600MHz with 9-9-9-27 at 1.65V and 11-11-11-27(?) at 1.5V):BIOS:Next is a dead Asus Z97-C motherboard for PARTS ONLY. I bought it to try to fix a power and intermittent failure to POST issue I was having on my Z97 Asus Gamer Pro. However, I did so in the midst of moving and never got to return the board to the eBay seller. It's never POSTed for me, so I'm assuming I was scammed. My loss, your gain.: When testing this motherboard again, the motherboard briefly powers on, fans spin up, then loses power. The SB_PWR and GPU LEDs are lit, but the DRAM one isn't. So I'm guessing the issue is bad RAM slots?I've tried swapping the CMOS battery as well as testing two different RAM modules from different companies in each of the four slots, but the motherboard behavior is the same every time.Also, fwiw, the motherboard model is actually the Z97-C from Asus (which I've corrected on this listing)Price: $20 shipped OBO... honestly, if someone covers shipping, I'd likely let it go for that.Verbatim 3pk BD-R discs, 25GB, 4x. New, never opened. $14 shipped per 3pk. I have around 8 to 10 boxes of these.Upcoming items that will be added this week include 1x 480mm radiator and possibly some DDR4 memory.This thread will continue to be updated as I get pictures and details on items I would like to sell.Any questions, let me know!