[FS] X570S + 5800X Combo

Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [199-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
Thinning the herd and need to fund some holiday gifts for the family; feeling this inflation really taking a toll so this will be an ongoing thread with various goodies:
- MSI MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI
- Ryzen 7 5800X
Motherboard is less than a year old (purchased 12/09/2022). My frivolous spending is your gain.
This board is a beast... very heavy. It was used in my main rig until I went with another board (for no reason other than more connectivity). You'll need to provide new m2 heatsink thermal pads.
MSI board and the 5800X as a combo for $285.00 Shipped, CONUS
