[FS] X570S + 5800X Combo

J

jlbenedict

2[H]4U
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
2,138
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [199-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:

Thinning the herd and need to fund some holiday gifts for the family; feeling this inflation really taking a toll so this will be an ongoing thread with various goodies:

- MSI MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI
- Ryzen 7 5800X

Motherboard is less than a year old (purchased 12/09/2022). My frivolous spending is your gain.
This board is a beast... very heavy. It was used in my main rig until I went with another board (for no reason other than more connectivity). You'll need to provide new m2 heatsink thermal pads.

MSI board and the 5800X as a combo for $285.00 Shipped, CONUS
 

Attachments

  • 20231014_153836.jpg
    20231014_153836.jpg
    762.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231014_153748.jpg
    20231014_153748.jpg
    237.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231014_153807.jpg
    20231014_153807.jpg
    692.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231014_153921.jpg
    20231014_153921.jpg
    299.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top