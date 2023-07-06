FS: X570 Taichi, 128GB Ram, CPU Coolers

Selling my homelab setup that I have had for a few months because I am moving to a Epyc Setup.
All prices are plus shipping. All come in original boxes. with all accessories.
Paypal preferred
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
- ASRock X570 Taichi AMD AM4 ATX Motherboard $175
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Vermeer 3.4GHz 16-Core AM4 Boxed Processor Sold
- 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200 - Black $100/kit ($200 for both)
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB M.2 NVMe Interface PCIe Gen 4x4 Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND 3 bit MLC Technology (MZ-V8P2T0B/AM) Sold
- DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler $40
- Noctua NH-D15 $75
Last edited: