Fs: X570 Asus Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi AM4 Motherboard

Heatware : https://www.heatware.com/u/57196 80-0-0
Terms: must have heatware, PayPal for payment only or google pay. I ship to the US48 only.
*Motherboard has a w10Pro license activated digitally, included *
Asus Crosshair VIII x570 hero motherboard. I have the original box and all the contents. It may be missing a sata cable. Updated to the newest 2103 bios before disassembling.
$335 shipped. It’s a big box not a standard motherboard box. and I also and paying the fees.
I will of course provide pictures soon. Everything is in working order.
*Sold 3900x bate chip only. I’m working order*
Last edited: