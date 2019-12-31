FS : X570 Aorus mobo, k70 lux red lit, LL120 White fan, Mice, Headphones

X570 Aorus Pro Wifi motherboard- Received this straight from Gigabyte to complete an RMA. Didn't want to wait for it to get back to me so I bought something else. Tested it to make sure it works, but that's it. Was not used other than that. $210 shipped Corsair K70 Keyboard. Cherry MX Brown, backlit Red only (not RGB) - Used for about a year then got a deal on the RGB version so I no longer need this one. Comes with everything it originally came with including the extra keycaps and keycap puller. $80 shipped Glorious Model O Mouse - Unopened. New packaging with new ascended cable. I realized it's too small for my hand before I even opened it. Really it's not too small, but the grip is actually too narrow. Will be getting the Model D instead. $50 shipped Razer Lancehead Mouse Mercury (White) - Used for a few months but my hand is too big for this and it hurts after a while. But IMO, it's the best looking mouse I've never seen and is why I originally bought it. Comes with everything it originally came with. $50 shipped Corsair Ironclaw Mouse - On the other hand, this mouse was a bit too big. Used for less than a month. Also, the cable that it came with is extremely stiff. If I were keeping this mouse, I'd paracord it for sure. Comes with everything it originally came with. $40 shipped Single Corsair LL120 Fan (white) - Unopened, brand new. Thought I would need an extra fan... I didn't need an extra fan. $25 shipped Sony 1000XM2 ANC Headphones - Used for a little less then a year and now I have upgraded to the XM3's because I can't stop buying stuff... Nothing wrong, no damage, no broken head band or anything. Will come with a case, 3.5 mm cable and charge cable. But not the airplane adapter. $130 shipped Sony 950N1 Extra Bass ANC Headphones - In great condition. I think I used these twice. $65 shipped Samson Meteor Microphone (Black) - Great mic but I now need a dynamic mic and not a condenser. $45 shipped I can get pics of everything but honestly everything is in great condition. I make sure I take care of my stuff in case... Ahem... I need to sell them at some point. Imagine that! Heatware Feedback Ebay Feedback