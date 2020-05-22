FS - x2 X79 Combos [ CPU / Board / Ram / SSD ] (Updated 5/25/2020)

Current Sale
x2 X79 Combos
These were going to be vast.ai hosts for some experiments, but my time is unfortunately not there anymore. I've spun both these x79 builds up with W10 installations and both setups perform within the expected parameters for the hardware each build has. I do have AIOs of both the 120mm/240mm type that fit these sockets for an additional cost.
Each have:
Per Combo: 455 SHIPPED CONUS
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services Only
Pics
Looking to sell these 3 together as a bundle. If no bites, then a part-out may be in order.
If people are looking for part-outs, go ahead and DM me anyways to get dibs on something.
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services only
SOLD - 465 Shipped, CONUS only (unless you're auntjemima, always free shipping to lessen the impact of Trudeau and his anti-PC Master Race ways )
(Retail) 8700K [ Delidded ]
Delidded a while back. Conductonaut + Artic Silver Adhesive to hold the IHS down. Will do all-core 4.7@1.2v (AVX 0) all day long as a daily driver. Will also do ~5.1@1.4v, but that was to determine limits.
Asus Prime Z370-A
Used with the above 8700K. Includes backplate / original box / original accessories.
G. Skill DDR43200 32GB 2x16Gb [F4-3200C16D-32GTZKW]
Standard 16-18-18-38 DDR4 3200 stuff that ran with the above board / cpu. Had no issues maintaining spec'd XMP performance.
