FS - x2 X79 Combos [ CPU / Board / Ram / SSD ] (Updated 5/25/2020)

Current Sale

x2 X79 Combos

These were going to be vast.ai hosts for some experiments, but my time is unfortunately not there anymore. I've spun both these x79 builds up with W10 installations and both setups perform within the expected parameters for the hardware each build has. I do have AIOs of both the 120mm/240mm type that fit these sockets for an additional cost.

Each have:
  1. Xeon 2690v2 Retail / SR1A5
  2. X79 "Plex Turbo" v1.03 (One has a Q77 chipset, the other a B75)
  3. 64GB (4x16gb) DDR3 1866 Reg/ECC
  4. 256GB Lenova branded PCIe M2 SSD

Per Combo: 455 SHIPPED CONUS
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services Only

Pics
IMG_20200525_175403.jpg

overhead.jpg board-serial.jpg
ram-1.jpg ssd-1.jpg
cpu-1.jpg cpu-2.jpg
socket-3.jpg socket-1.jpg socket-2.jpg
IMG_20200525_182537.jpg

IMG_20200525_175317.jpg IMG_20200525_175336.jpg
IMG_20200525_175607.jpg IMG_20200525_175336.jpg
IMG_20200525_175918.jpg IMG_20200525_175911.jpg
IMG_20200525_175845.jpg IMG_20200525_175810.jpg IMG_20200525_175803.jpg


IMG_20200525_182532.jpg

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Looking to sell these 3 together as a bundle. If no bites, then a part-out may be in order.

If people are looking for part-outs, go ahead and DM me anyways to get dibs on something.

Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services only

SOLD - 465 Shipped, CONUS only (unless you're auntjemima, always free shipping to lessen the impact of Trudeau and his anti-PC Master Race ways :ROFLMAO: )

(Retail) 8700K [ Delidded ]
Delidded a while back. Conductonaut + Artic Silver Adhesive to hold the IHS down. Will do all-core 4.7@1.2v (AVX 0) all day long as a daily driver. Will also do ~5.1@1.4v, but that was to determine limits.

Asus Prime Z370-A
Used with the above 8700K. Includes backplate / original box / original accessories.


G. Skill DDR43200 32GB 2x16Gb [F4-3200C16D-32GTZKW]
Standard 16-18-18-38 DDR4 3200 stuff that ran with the above board / cpu. Had no issues maintaining spec'd XMP performance.
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest for the x2 X79 Combo deals
------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
