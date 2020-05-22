FS - x2 2690v2 Combos [ CPU / Board / Ram / SSD ] (Updated)

Current Sale

x2 2690v2 Combos

These were going to be vast.ai hosts for some experiments, but my time is unfortunately not there anymore. Neither board has an actual C60x chip, but rather consumer 7 series chipsets (Q77, B75). Windows 10 installs had no issues finding drivers, and several 72 hour prime95 torture sessions uncovered no system instabilities or management inconsistencies. Each board is quad channel, and has legitimate PCIe 3.0 lanes (previous versions of the board did not). The M2 slot is PCIe only and i've confirmed it to be 3.0 x4 bandwidth via ATTO tests on a personal 970 Pro stick. The bioses are spartan, but do have plenty of configurable options for consumer concerns. These boards can and do support overclocking on unlocked Xeons.

I do have AIOs of both the 120mm/240mm type that fit these sockets for an additional cost (not a huge amount).

Each have:
  1. Xeon 2690v2 Retail / SR1A5 (10/20 @ 3.0 base, 3.6 boost)
  2. "X79 Plex Turbo" v1.03 (One has a Q77 chipset, the other a B75)
  3. 64GB (4x16gb) DDR3 1866 Reg/ECC
  4. 256GB Lenova branded PCIe 3.0 x4 M2 SSD

Per Combo: 455 SHIPPED CONUS
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services Only

Pics
IMG_20200525_175403.jpg

overhead.jpg board-serial.jpg
ram-1.jpg ssd-1.jpg
cpu-1.jpg cpu-2.jpg
socket-3.jpg socket-1.jpg socket-2.jpg
IMG_20200525_182537.jpg

IMG_20200525_175317.jpg IMG_20200525_175336.jpg
IMG_20200525_175607.jpg IMG_20200525_191355.jpg
IMG_20200525_175918.jpg IMG_20200525_175911.jpg
IMG_20200525_175845.jpg IMG_20200525_175810.jpg IMG_20200525_175803.jpg


IMG_20200525_182532.jpg

Looking to sell these 3 together as a bundle. If no bites, then a part-out may be in order.

If people are looking for part-outs, go ahead and DM me anyways to get dibs on something.

Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services only

SOLD - 465 Shipped, CONUS only (unless you're auntjemima, always free shipping to lessen the impact of Trudeau and his anti-PC Master Race ways :ROFLMAO: )

(Retail) 8700K [ Delidded ]
Delidded a while back. Conductonaut + Artic Silver Adhesive to hold the IHS down. Will do all-core 4.7@1.2v (AVX 0) all day long as a daily driver. Will also do ~5.1@1.4v, but that was to determine limits.

Asus Prime Z370-A
Used with the above 8700K. Includes backplate / original box / original accessories.


G. Skill DDR43200 32GB 2x16Gb [F4-3200C16D-32GTZKW]
Standard 16-18-18-38 DDR4 3200 stuff that ran with the above board / cpu. Had no issues maintaining spec'd XMP performance.
 
Interest for the x2 2690v2 Combo deals below
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
