FS/WTT : GA-AB350N WIFI AM4 MITX / Ryzen 1700 / Wraith Spire HSF / Samsung 256GB SSD / W10 Pro $200

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by terpsy, Jan 7, 2020.

    For Sale / Wanted to Trade :


    Looking for a Z390/Z270 and i5 or i7 CPU (will add cash where needed)



    GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI (rev. 1.0) AM4 Mini-ITX
    https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-AB350N-Gaming-WIFI-rev-10#kf

    AMD Ryzen 1700 and Wraith Spire Cooler 8core/16thread 65w
    https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-1700/p/N82E16819113428

    AMD SenseMI Technology
    Socket AM4
    Max Turbo Frequency 3.7 GHz
    16MB L3 Cache
    4MB L2 Cache
    DDR4 Support
    Unlocked Processor
    Thermal Design Power 65W

    Samsung 256GB 840 Pro 2.5 SSD (HP branded)

    Windows 10 PRO License tied to motherboard

    $200 Shipped

    Western Digital 1TB SN750 NVME with Heatsink $OLD to DexNFx

    Heatware under 'terpsy'

    Bumps Appreciated!

    Danke!
    -terpsy
     
    Last edited: Jan 19, 2020 at 8:12 AM
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    495
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    To the Top!

    NVME is Sold
     
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM
    #8
    syn0s

    Would you sell the CPU alone?
     
    terpsy

    Prefer to sell as a Package. Not looking to separate
     
