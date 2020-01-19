FS/WTT : GA-AB350N WIFI AM4 MITX / Ryzen 1700 / Wraith Spire HSF / Samsung 256GB SSD / W10 Pro $200

For Sale / Wanted to Trade : Looking for a Z390/Z270 and i5 or i7 CPU (will add cash where needed) GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI (rev. 1.0) AM4 Mini-ITX https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-AB350N-Gaming-WIFI-rev-10#kf AMD Ryzen 1700 and Wraith Spire Cooler 8core/16thread 65w https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-1700/p/N82E16819113428 AMD SenseMI Technology Socket AM4 Max Turbo Frequency 3.7 GHz 16MB L3 Cache 4MB L2 Cache DDR4 Support Unlocked Processor Thermal Design Power 65W Samsung 256GB 840 Pro 2.5 SSD (HP branded) Windows 10 PRO License tied to motherboard $200 Shipped Western Digital 1TB SN750 NVME with Heatsink $OLD to DexNFx Heatware under 'terpsy' Bumps Appreciated! Danke! -terpsy