[FS/WTB] - 970 Pro 1TB NVMe, Phanteks Evolv X case, PS4 Games, DELL U2415, Corsair RGB Fans

PC Part For Sale:
WTB:
- PS4 game bundles- $80 shipped
- DELL U2415 1920x1200 (rarely used) - $200 shipped OBO with original box and cords
- Phanteks Evolv X black case - $150 local Houston, comes with box
- Corsair ML120 PRO 120mm with Lighting Node 3 Pack (CO-9050076-WW) - Brand New - $85 shipped
- SSD 970 Pro 1TB NVMe - 1 week old. No box. Pictures will be added upon requested - $325 shipped.
- Cheap laptop with 8GB+ RAM and has at least 128GB. Budget around $100-$150.
- Netgear Nighthawk AD7200 - $225 shipped
- 1080Ti FTW3 Hydro Copper - Come with box - $550 shipped
- Phanteks Res (220mm), Koolance CPU-C400i block - Come with box - $150 both shipped
- HWL rad (360GTS, 360 SR2) - $100 both shipped
- Bitspower fittings G1/4" for 12mm OD tubes (Pic is missing a few more fittings.) $175 shipped
- AX1600i (fairly new, I upgraded from the old one 2-3 months ago) - $350 shipped
- iPad Pro 2019 256GB Space Gray Wifi - $810
- CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB CMW64GX4M4C3466C16 - $350 shipped.
- EVGA 2080Ti Black Edition Brand New Sealed - $975 shipped
- iPad Pro 11 512GB cell+wifi Space Gray 1 month old, Muse Case included. Tempered glass Installed, some extra glasses as well (pics will be uploaded later)- $950 shipped
- Phanteks C350i CPU Block Intel BNIB - $60 shipped.
- PS4 Pro (2TB SSD installed) + 2 controllers + charging station -
$325 shipped- $300 shipped
- AORUS Z390 Xtreme used - Come with box - $300 shipped
- 3x Corsair ML120 - CO-9500041-MW - New In Box - $25 each
- 2x Corsair ML120 PRO - CO-9050076-WW- Used - $25 each
- DELL U2718Q 4K IPS (rarely used) -
$325$300 shipped OBO with original box and cords
- SB8200 Arris modem Gigabit 10+ Gbps - Used for a few days and it was in box since. - $100 shipped
