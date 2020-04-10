FS: wraith prism heatsink, Steelseries Apex 7 TKL and Rival 650

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 1,568
heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
Not looking for any trades right now.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Wraith Prism heatsink - unused, from a 3700X - $40
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1, includes both low profile and standard height bracket - $25
Steelseries Apex 7 TKL - I actually really like this keyboard but I'm running everything in Linux these days, so I've got no way to change any settings on it. I'm sure one day someone will come up with an app, or Steelseries Engine will work in WINE, but that day is not today. Lightly used, mostly for typing. $90
Steelseries Rival 300 (silver) - lightly used, was one of my backups. "Silver" is kind of a misnomer... it's more like grey. $25
Steelseries Rival 650 - also lightly used, barely have time to do any gaming. $90
Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless - I really, really like this headset, and it actually works just fine in Linux (doesn't really need Steelseries Engine to configure anything) but I'm continually questioning whether I really need something quite this nice when I barely ever use it. Maybe you would use it more? Will be thoroughly cleaned before shipping. $250
Hynix 4GB Registered ECC DDR4-2133 DIMMs - working pulls - $20, 3 available, take all for $50
Synology branded 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 UNBUFFERED ECC (NOT REGISTERED) - these are pulls from a pair of RS4017xs+ devices that were upgraded with 16GB modules. I happened to put them in a Ryzen 3700X system in a ROG Strix B450i Gaming and it recognizes them and ran them at 2400. No idea if the ECC function works on this board, I was honestly just curious to see if it would boot before the RAM I actually ordered for this build showed up. $100
-------------------
SSDs
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
SK Hynix BC501A 128GB m.2 NVMe - this was a pull from a Dell laptop I bought, so it's probably only got 10GB or so of writes on it - whatever it would have taken for the factory to do the Ubuntu default install for it. It's an m.2 2230 card, so make sure it will fit in your intended system (I was going to put it in an ASrock A300 setup I did but discovered that the motherboard only had support for 2280 cards, it wasn't adjustable). $30
Micron M500 960GB 2.5" SATA $90
Samsung 970 evo plus 1TB m.2 NVMe $170 brand new unopened
-------------------
HDDs
HGST 2.5" 1TB 7200RPM HTS721010A9E630 $35
Samsung / Seagate 2.5" 2TB 5400? RPM ST2000LM003 $55
-------------------
-------------------
SOLD
Corsair ML120 Pro (x8) red LED, used - $25, 8 available, take them all for $175
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120
Resident Evil 3 "AMDREWARDS" code from Radeon purchase - I’m on Ubuntu so the code is useless to me (couldn’t even redeem it if I wanted because the website won’t validate hardware on Linux) - $15
Dell U2715H $150 + shipping or local pickup, two available SOLD
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
I actually have two of these available. One is in excellent condition. The other is very good condition, the only issue being a small (1.5cm) scratch in the coating towards the bottom left of the screen. It’s only visible from about 6” at just the right angle and I can’t even get a picture of it, but it’s definitely a scratch in the coating (I had scissors in my hands and slipped when trying to put them back into a container on my desk). Not visible in regular use.
I did manage to fit the one without the scratch on it into a box 22x18x16, 22lbs. I think it’s safe enough to ship in that and it ought to give you an idea about shipping estimate. Shipping would be from 20707. I can also do local pickup.
If you want to do local pickup you can have both for $250. SOLD
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
Not looking for any trades right now.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Wraith Prism heatsink - unused, from a 3700X - $40
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1, includes both low profile and standard height bracket - $25
Steelseries Apex 7 TKL - I actually really like this keyboard but I'm running everything in Linux these days, so I've got no way to change any settings on it. I'm sure one day someone will come up with an app, or Steelseries Engine will work in WINE, but that day is not today. Lightly used, mostly for typing. $90
Steelseries Rival 300 (silver) - lightly used, was one of my backups. "Silver" is kind of a misnomer... it's more like grey. $25
Steelseries Rival 650 - also lightly used, barely have time to do any gaming. $90
Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless - I really, really like this headset, and it actually works just fine in Linux (doesn't really need Steelseries Engine to configure anything) but I'm continually questioning whether I really need something quite this nice when I barely ever use it. Maybe you would use it more? Will be thoroughly cleaned before shipping. $250
Hynix 4GB Registered ECC DDR4-2133 DIMMs - working pulls - $20, 3 available, take all for $50
Synology branded 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 UNBUFFERED ECC (NOT REGISTERED) - these are pulls from a pair of RS4017xs+ devices that were upgraded with 16GB modules. I happened to put them in a Ryzen 3700X system in a ROG Strix B450i Gaming and it recognizes them and ran them at 2400. No idea if the ECC function works on this board, I was honestly just curious to see if it would boot before the RAM I actually ordered for this build showed up. $100
-------------------
SSDs
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
SK Hynix BC501A 128GB m.2 NVMe - this was a pull from a Dell laptop I bought, so it's probably only got 10GB or so of writes on it - whatever it would have taken for the factory to do the Ubuntu default install for it. It's an m.2 2230 card, so make sure it will fit in your intended system (I was going to put it in an ASrock A300 setup I did but discovered that the motherboard only had support for 2280 cards, it wasn't adjustable). $30
Micron M500 960GB 2.5" SATA $90
Samsung 970 evo plus 1TB m.2 NVMe $170 brand new unopened
-------------------
HDDs
HGST 2.5" 1TB 7200RPM HTS721010A9E630 $35
Samsung / Seagate 2.5" 2TB 5400? RPM ST2000LM003 $55
-------------------
-------------------
SOLD
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120
Resident Evil 3 "AMDREWARDS" code from Radeon purchase - I’m on Ubuntu so the code is useless to me (couldn’t even redeem it if I wanted because the website won’t validate hardware on Linux) - $15
Dell U2715H $150 + shipping or local pickup, two available SOLD
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
I actually have two of these available. One is in excellent condition. The other is very good condition, the only issue being a small (1.5cm) scratch in the coating towards the bottom left of the screen. It’s only visible from about 6” at just the right angle and I can’t even get a picture of it, but it’s definitely a scratch in the coating (I had scissors in my hands and slipped when trying to put them back into a container on my desk). Not visible in regular use.
I did manage to fit the one without the scratch on it into a box 22x18x16, 22lbs. I think it’s safe enough to ship in that and it ought to give you an idea about shipping estimate. Shipping would be from 20707. I can also do local pickup.
If you want to do local pickup you can have both for $250. SOLD
Last edited: