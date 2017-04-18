FS: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Normal/Heroic/Epic, WoW Complete Edition Heroics/Epic various bonuses, WoW Gametime 30-180
World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands
Normal 33USD/44CAD
Heroic Edition 48USD/64CAD
Epic Edition 62USD/84CAD
World of Warcraft®: Complete Collection
Heroic Edition 71USD/96CAD
Epic Edition 86USD/116CAD
Game Time
30Day 11.5USD/15.5CAD
90Day 32USD/43CAD
180Day 58.5USD/78.5CAD
I have 350CAD in my battle.net account from WoW tokens. I will gift on battle.net app shop and you'll receive a code from blizzard via email. All games with the gift option through email is available.
https://www.heatware.com/u/51169/to
Paypal, interac etranfer email, Amazon.ca gift, Bitcoins. If you have any questions pm me thanks.
