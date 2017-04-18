FS: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Normal/Heroic/Epic, WoW Complete Edition Heroics/Epic various bonuses, WoW Gametime 30-180

A

aintz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,064
FS: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Normal/Heroic/Epic, WoW Complete Edition Heroics/Epic various bonuses, WoW Gametime 30-180

World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands
Normal 33USD/44CAD
Heroic Edition 48USD/64CAD
Epic Edition 62USD/84CAD

World of Warcraft®: Complete Collection
Heroic Edition 71USD/96CAD
Epic Edition 86USD/116CAD

Game Time
30Day 11.5USD/15.5CAD
90Day 32USD/43CAD
180Day 58.5USD/78.5CAD

I have 350CAD in my battle.net account from WoW tokens. I will gift on battle.net app shop and you'll receive a code from blizzard via email. All games with the gift option through email is available.

https://www.heatware.com/u/51169/to

Paypal, interac etranfer email, Amazon.ca gift, Bitcoins. If you have any questions pm me thanks.
 
Last edited:
A

aintz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,064
nope, overwatch is a blizzard game and uses battle.net client not steam
 
A

aintz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,064
65usd balance. enough for 1 overwatch or 1 overwatch origins.
 
Last edited:
E

Edgar

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2005
Messages
2,624
you should close the thread. reopen when you have a balance again or create a new thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top