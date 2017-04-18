FS: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands $30 Epic Edition $60 WoW 30day Gametime $10 180day Gametime $55

FS: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands $30 Epic Edition $60 WoW 30day Gametime $10 180day Gametime $55I have 200 in my battle.net account from WoW tokens. I will gift on battle.net app shop and you'll receive a code from blizzard via email. All games with the gift option through email is available.Paypal only. If you have any questions pm me thanks.