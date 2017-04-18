FS: World of Warcraft: Complete Collection Heroic/Epic incl all expansions, gametime, 110+120Character boost and ingame bonuses Shadowlands Epic

FS: World of Warcraft: Complete Collection Heroic/Epic, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Epic EditionGet started with 30 days of game time, which includes access to World of Warcraft and WoW Classic. This edition also unlocks two Character Boosts (level 110 and level 120), every expansion to date, including Battle for Azeroth, and a pre-purchase* of Shadowlands Heroic Edition. With your pre-purchase of Shadowlands you’ll also receive an instant access to the Ensorcelled Everwyrm flying mount and early access to Death Knights for Allied Races and Pandaren starting with the Visions of N’Zoth content update.Includes everything in the Complete Collection Heroic Edition, plus an additional 30 days of game time (60 days total), the Anima Wyrmling pet, an otherworldly Eternal Traveler’s effect for your Hearthstone, and Illusion: Wraithchill, a cosmetic effect for your weapon. As with other Illusions, Wraithchill cannot be applied to certain weapon types.I have 260 in my battle.net account from WoW tokens. I will gift on battle.net app shop and you'll receive a code from blizzard via email. All games with the gift option through email is available.Paypal only. If you have any questions pm me thanks.