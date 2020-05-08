FS: Wireless KeyBoard, Drive Cages

bonehead123
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2011
- Messages
- 1,108
Hey Y'all,
Late spring cleaning here and have the following for sale:
All items include USPS Priority Mail to the lower 48 via Paypal to confirmed addresses only, and I will offer a discount for multiple item purchases !
1.
Zotac 1060/6GB Mini GPU: SOLD
2. Logitech MK350 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard w/Transceiver. I used this for about 2 years but have moved to a mechanical KB now, so have no use for this one. It has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitzed with Lysol and canned air. PRICE: $20.00
3. Assorted HDD/SSD drive cages (Corsair/TT) that I don't need, since I use all m.2's now. PRICE: $30.00 for all, 2 for $23, or $10.00 each
Please feel free to buzz me with any questions.
Thanks
Late spring cleaning here and have the following for sale:
All items include USPS Priority Mail to the lower 48 via Paypal to confirmed addresses only, and I will offer a discount for multiple item purchases !
1.
2. Logitech MK350 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard w/Transceiver. I used this for about 2 years but have moved to a mechanical KB now, so have no use for this one. It has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitzed with Lysol and canned air. PRICE: $20.00
3. Assorted HDD/SSD drive cages (Corsair/TT) that I don't need, since I use all m.2's now. PRICE: $30.00 for all, 2 for $23, or $10.00 each
Please feel free to buzz me with any questions.
Thanks
Attachments
-
319.2 KB Views: 0
-
436.9 KB Views: 0
-
401.7 KB Views: 0
-
422 KB Views: 0
Last edited: