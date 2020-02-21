FS: Windows 10 Pro, SNES Classic, Crucial DDR3 SoDIMM

dukenuke88
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2011
- Messages
- 1,855
Hello Hard Forums. I have for sale the following items.
1. 8GB Crucial DDR3 SODIMM memory. They are rated at 1600mhz. Nothing special, just good old laptop memory. $30 shipped for one 8GB stick. I have multiples of these. Discounts given for bulk purchase. PM for details.
2. 16GB Crucial DDR4 SODIMM memory. One stick rated at 2133mhz. Nothing special, just good old laptop memory. $60 shipped.
3. SNES Classic. Brand new and never used. $80 shipped.
4. Windows 10 Pro keys. Download and use the Windows Media Creation Tool and fresh install and activate. Done & simple. $10.
HEATWARE
https://www.heatware.com/u/57115/to
1. 8GB Crucial DDR3 SODIMM memory. They are rated at 1600mhz. Nothing special, just good old laptop memory. $30 shipped for one 8GB stick. I have multiples of these. Discounts given for bulk purchase. PM for details.
2. 16GB Crucial DDR4 SODIMM memory. One stick rated at 2133mhz. Nothing special, just good old laptop memory. $60 shipped.
3. SNES Classic. Brand new and never used. $80 shipped.
4. Windows 10 Pro keys. Download and use the Windows Media Creation Tool and fresh install and activate. Done & simple. $10.
HEATWARE
https://www.heatware.com/u/57115/to