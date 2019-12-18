FS - Windows 10 & Office 2019, MSI Z170A Gaming 5, ASUS B250-M K Prime,G4400

Hello, I am selling various products here. Since I have upgraded to Ryzen build, I have my i6 6700k system parts for sale. Sadly my 6700k died while delidding, so have to sell mobo. Also, have some Win10 Pro OEM keys for sale with COA sticker scan. I will send you key as well as sticker scan if You need. Also got Office 2016 and 2019 Home and Business edition keys as well as ProPlus edition. In my country, these licenses are cheaper compared to other countries, so I thought I would help my fellow HF members with some saving over buying these licenses. All office keys are brand new and never used. Also have some other small stuffs for sale which are lying around unused for long time. So gonna cleanup my house as well. Will list them soon as I get time to take photos and list them. All prices are without shipping. I am from INDIA so shipping is at actual. Windows and Office are digital keys. Windows 10 Pro Retail - $8 USD. Windows 7 Pro (5 Users) - $20 Windows 7 Ultimate (5 Users) - $30 Windows 10 Home 1PC - SOLD Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student - SOLD Microsoft Office 2019 Pro OEM - NA Office 2016 ProPlus - $25 USD, Office 2019 ProPlus - $25 USD Project 2019 Professional (1 User ) $20 Visio 2019 Professional (1 User ) $20 Office 2019 Home and Business edition for PC - $70 USD Office 2019 Home and Business edition for MAC - $50 USD Office 2016 Home and Business edition for PC - Phone activation only - $20 USD Office 2016 Home and Business edition for MAC - $30 USD Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard: $30 Windows Server 2012 R2 Essential: $60 Windows Server 2012 R2 DataCenter: $50 Windows Server 2016 Essentials: $60 Windows Server 2016 Standard: $45 Windows Server 2016 Data Center: $50 Windows Server 2019 Standard: $50 Windows Server 2019 Data Center: $60 MSI Z170A Gaming M5. Works great, comes with box and backplate.Selling as my i7-6700k died while delliding and I have upgraded to Ryzen. Price - $120 + S/H {} ASUS B250M-K Prime with Intel Pentium G4400 Combo. Used it as Office PC for like an year. Still under warranty. Price - $150 + S/H {} {} MSI BigBang Xpower X58 motherboard. 2 top USB 2.0 ports not working. Everything else works fine. Used with I87 950 for long time. Lying around for like an year now. Also, I wasnt able to change RAM frequency in BIOS. But worked fine with default RAM settings. CPU OC works fine as well. Price - $80 + S/H {} Shipping is from India ( 360005 ). Will ship with IndiaPost Registered parcel service. Heatware link below https://www.heatware.com/u/57494/to Feedback score 22-0-0 Payment methods accpeted - BTC, PayPal . Feel free to ask any questions you have.