FS: Win 10 tablet, BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm, LG 144Hz FreeSync 2, Dell 24" 1080p, Laptops

I'm back!
Heatware here: 319-0-0
Alright, let's get on with it.
:: Windows 10 Tablet ::
Selling the same one as here. $100 shipped
I acquired this in a trade bundle and have played with it some, but with having my laptop and iPad it's kind of superfluous.
It's fully patched and up to date and actually runs Win 10 quite well. Amazing battery life - this thing sips power.
You all know what this is. It's basically a Windows 10 computer in tablet form...or a tablet that can install and run native Windows programs.
Includes case, keyboard, and I can throw in a micro USB charging cable if you don't have one.
:: Apple Watch ::
BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Gray Aluminum GPS w/black sport loop - $285 shipped firm, lowest right now on eBay is $330 and they are all Open Box.
:: SSDs ::
All sold for now.
:: Laptops ::
EliteBook 8460p - $95 shipped
i5-2520M (2.50 base clocks, 3.20 boost clocks)
4 GB RAM
128 GB SSD
14.0" 1600x900 screen (factory upgrade from 1366x768)
AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics
DVD+/-RW
HP HD webcam
DisplayPort and VGA ports
Bluetooth
3 x USB + 1 USB/eSATA combo port
SD/MMC slot
Intel 82579LM Gigabit NIC and Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 wifi
Will come with fresh, activated Win 10 Pro install unless you'd rather have Win 7 Pro (simply request).
EliteBook 8740w - $250 shipped? Found one on eBay for $525 and it has less memory and a weaker GPU. Look them up and I think you'll see why I arrived at this price - they range from $200-$540.
Battery appears to be toast so you'll need one if you want to use it unplugged which...well, mobile workstations tend to drink power.
i7-740QM (1.73 base clocks, 2.93 boost clocks)
12 GB RAM
480 GB SSD
nVidia Quadro 5000M
Backlit keyboard
17" IPS DreamColor display (1920x1200)
EliteBook 8760w - $250 shipped? (I found one one eBay for $235, no charger included, "a lot" of scuffs and scratches and that one had not been tested - only powered on to BIOS)
Good battery
i7-2720QM (2.20 base clocks, 3.30 boost clocks)
8 GB RAM
275 GB SSD (this laptop has 2 bays, so add another SSD or HDD!)
nVidia Quadro 3000M
Backlit keyboard
17' IPS DreamColor display (1920x1080)
:: Monitors ::
LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2
Brand new in box - $345 shipped
Dell U2417H
Brand new in box - $150 shipped
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SOLD:
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera
ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard
Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock
Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches)
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches)
Corsair K70 RGB
Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam
Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard
Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard
2 x HP EliteBook 8440p
2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors
2 more HP EliteBook 8440p
Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet
Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
Glorious Model O, matte black
Thecus N5550 NAS
Dell Latitude E6440
2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD)
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 4GB / SSD)
2 x Crucial MX300 525GB
1 x Crucial MX300 525GB (eBay)
