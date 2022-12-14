FS: White System - Loaded Lian Li 011 Dynamic Mini/Unifans/Vertical GPU/x670e/Ryzen 7700x/DDR5 6000 Expo/NZXT z63/Coolermaster v850 SFX

WILL NOT PART - NO TRADES - PRICE NEW: $1766.00 before Tax and Shipping.

PRICE SHIPPED CONT US: $1,200.00

I have moved my secondary system to an ITX build and x3d CPU and have the following for sale:Lian Li Snow White Dynamic Mini w/New unused Vertical GPU PCI-4 Riser, 360mm AIO adapter brackets, 6 x 120mm/2 x 140mm White Lian Li Unifans w/controller & Lian Li StrimersCoolermaster v850 SFX Power Supply (also include custom white 3 x pcie to 12pin GPU cable as well for this Power Supply for latest GPUs)Asrock x670e Steel LegendRyzen Zen 4 7700xTforce Delta DDR5 6000 32GB White Kit EXPO - New, unopened.NZXT z63 AIO w/White custom sleeved cables. Goes very well with motherboard with white and black look.This is a beautiful system, just add storage and a GPU and you're ready to go. It's a solid foundation and the only reason i'm letting it go is that i've moved all systems to ITX including this one along with an unnessary upgrade to a 7800x3d cpu. This system had a MSI RTX4090 Suprim and performed amazing. You can see the pic below but will add more pics this weekend.