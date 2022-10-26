FS Western Digital d30 external ssd

Wd d30 external ssd storage drive. Used this with my series x but can also be used on pc $60 shipped lower 48.


Sold


AMD uncharted legacy if thieves game code. Came with my 5800x3d. Must have an AMD 5xxx series cpu to activate. $25

MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.

Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $old shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. Missing one screw from the NVMe cover as seen in the pic. Works perfect. System was extremely solid for me.

Gigabyte gen 4 1tb nvme. Fast drive. Used as a game drive and works great. Sold

1tb Samsung 860 Evo ssd. Used as a game drive. Excellent condition. $old shipped lower 48

Cooler Master Illusion white 240mm aio. Rad, fans, and intel 1700/am4 mounting brackets included. Ships in the original box. Did a great job with the 12700kf. $40 plus shipping.

PayPal friends and family accepted.
I ship only to the lower 48.
Bump for you.........do you have a copy of the original invoice?
Can you use anything in partial trade to lower the cash out? Starting my Christmas Shopping early :)
 
Wish I had the cash. Been dreaming of that card exactly. Um, would you take a kidney in partial trade ???
 
Haha. I do have the receipt as I bought it from the egg.
 
Gonna build in a ghost in the next few weeks. Quality case and the top hat doesn't add much height.
 
