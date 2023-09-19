[FS] - weBoost 4G LTE/5G signal booster

xenium

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,989
No longer living rural and don't have a use for this. Booster works great, only ~2 years old. Went from being unable to make a call anywhere inside my house, to getting 4-5 bars in every room (~1500 sq ft, single story).

Comes in the original box, includes everything except the outdoor antenna mounting bracket. It does have a bracket on the back of the antenna itself, similar to hanging it like a picture frame, so sorting out a new mount should be trivial. Pic 3 shows the back of the antenna.

Currently $400 on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B081BM99M9

Paypal f/f, venmo, or zelle for payment. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to

$150 shipped

