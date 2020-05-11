FS: WD TV Live 1080p Media Players

Trader05

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2001
Messages
1,612
Hey guys, I have the following units:

3 - WD TV Live 1080 - WDBHG70000NBK - Complete with Remote and Power Cord - $65 shipped each - $185 shipped for all
All good condition, tested and working, 2 of the remotes had very little battery erosion but i cleaned them up with alcohol, they work 100%.

Pics:
http://imgur.com/BKzX28t
http://imgur.com/a/NEFVcm0
http://imgur.com/a/VXpuXEG

Heatware under Trader05
 
