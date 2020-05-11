FS: WD TV Live 1080p Media Players; iPhone SE 128GB 1st Gen

Hey guys, I have the following units:

2 Available - WD TV Live 1080 - WDBHG70000NBK - Complete with Remote and Power Cord - $65 shipped each - $125 shipped for both
All good condition, tested and working, the remotes had very little battery corrosion but i cleaned them up with alcohol, they work 100%.

1 Sold to RW3

Pics:
http://imgur.com/a/VXpuXEG
http://imgur.com/a/NEFVcm0

Apple iPhone SE 128GB Space Gray - A1662 Unlocked - Good condition casing, light scratching on screen that isn't visible while using the phone. Battery Health is at 97%. Bare Phone - $165 shipped

http://imgur.com/a/UyDKEtA

Heatware under Trader05
 
They will play from an external hard drive fine, mid quality 1080p's will be no problem at all. I ripped my whole library and played full non-compressed bluray rips (mkv) over the network (synology nas share) without any hiccups.
 
One last question: do these require an internet connection to function if only playing from an external storage device?
 
