FS: WD Red and Gold 8TB drives

I have 16x WD 8TB drives that I am upgrading in my NAS. These are mostly shucked from easystore external drives, and are a mix of Red and Gold Helium drives. I will include the enclosure if you want them.Most of the drives have around 64,000 hours, but saw very low use as a Plex media server and backup for gaming computers. Several of the drives have much lower hours. None of them have any bad blocks. I will include a SMART printout with each drive.Asking $129 per drive including shipping to lower 48. I will consider offers, especially if buying multiple drives. If I am way off on asking price I will lower it eventually.Payment will be by Western Union (you can use credit card on wu.com) or Post Office money orders only (so I can cash the money order and ship the drive at the same time). I have been scammed too many times via Paypal and Venmo lately to use those anymore. You can use the info below for both methods.Cain Cross2213 SW Moundview DrTopeka, KS 66614563-499-6993