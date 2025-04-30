  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: WD Red and Gold 8TB drives - $99 each

I have 16x WD 8TB drives that I am upgrading in my NAS. These are mostly shucked from easystore external drives, and are a mix of Red and Gold Helium drives. I will include the enclosure if you want them.

Most of the drives have around 64,000 hours, but saw very low use as a Plex media server and backup for gaming computers. Several of the drives have much lower hours. None of them have any bad blocks. I will include a SMART printout with each drive.

Asking $99 per drive...

Payment will be by Western Union (you can use credit card on wu.com) or Post Office money orders only (so I can cash the money order and ship the drive at the same time). I have been scammed too many times via Paypal and Venmo lately to use those anymore. You can use the info below for both methods.

Cain Cross
2213 SW Moundview Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
563-499-6993
cain@caincross.com
 
Does red mean SMR?
They are all CMR, SMR drives are terrible for NAS. Red just means they are meant for NAS use. Gold drives are their enterprise/data center drives. I bought them in the EasyStore drives because they are much cheaper that way. I previously thought they were all Red drives until I printed out the SMART sheets today and realized some are actually Gold Helium drives.
 
