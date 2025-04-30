FS: WD Red and Gold 8TB drives - $115 each shipped

tenjuna
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 22, 2006
- Messages
- 250
I have 16x WD 8TB drives that I am upgrading in my NAS. These are mostly shucked from easystore external drives, and are a mix of Red and Gold Helium drives. I will include the enclosure if you want them.
Most of the drives have around 64,000 hours, but saw very low use as a Plex media server and backup for gaming computers. Several of the drives have much lower hours. None of them have any bad blocks. I will include a SMART printout with each drive.
Asking $115 per drive including shipping to lower 48. I will consider offers, especially if buying multiple drives. If I am way off on asking price I will lower it eventually.
Payment will be by Western Union (you can use credit card on wu.com) or Post Office money orders only (so I can cash the money order and ship the drive at the same time). I have been scammed too many times via Paypal and Venmo lately to use those anymore. You can use the info below for both methods.
Cain Cross
2213 SW Moundview Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
563-499-6993
cain@caincross.com
Most of the drives have around 64,000 hours, but saw very low use as a Plex media server and backup for gaming computers. Several of the drives have much lower hours. None of them have any bad blocks. I will include a SMART printout with each drive.
Asking $115 per drive including shipping to lower 48. I will consider offers, especially if buying multiple drives. If I am way off on asking price I will lower it eventually.
Payment will be by Western Union (you can use credit card on wu.com) or Post Office money orders only (so I can cash the money order and ship the drive at the same time). I have been scammed too many times via Paypal and Venmo lately to use those anymore. You can use the info below for both methods.
Cain Cross
2213 SW Moundview Dr
Topeka, KS 66614
563-499-6993
cain@caincross.com
Last edited: