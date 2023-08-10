FS: WD 3TB Red $20, ASUS 3070 DUAL $230, S60D Soundbar $115

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I accept PayPal F&F (G&S if you pay fees) or Zelle, not looking for trades, 2FA enabled, US48 shipping only (usually USPS within 1-2 days of payment), all prices include shipping.
Everything pictured below is what you'll actually receive and in good working condition unless otherwise noted (non smoking/pet home), if you're not sure, ask questions before purchasing.
My Heatware (166-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to

Western Digital 3TB Red (WD30EFRX), 5400 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, CMR, 64MB Cache, 3.5 Inch -> $20 shipped
Passed extended device self test via official WD Kitfox utility
High power on count due to power savings in Synology NAS
ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 -> $230 shipped
Samsung S-series All-in-one 5.0ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony -> $115 shipped
Model HW-S60D/ZA
Includes all accessories: wall mount, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and remote w/ batteries
Will be shipped in original manufacturer packaging
More info here: https://www.samsung.com/us/televisi...mos-soundbar-w-q-symphony-hw-s60d-hw-s60d-za/
