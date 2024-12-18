FS: WD 14 TB HDDs; EVGA 1600w P+ PSU, Ryzen 5700G, Gigabyte B450M board

Hello,
Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie
14TB / WD140EDGZ-11B1PA0, 7200rpm, 20+ available: $120 shipped ea
WD Red 1x 2TB ($30) and 3x 4TB ($45 ea) bare drives.
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1200W P3 Platinum PSU - $150 + S&H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G w/ box and unused Wraith cooler - $125 shipped
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi V2 motherboard w/ I/O shield. Upgraded to latest BIOS. $60 + S&H
Pics attached and incoming
60 Day Warranty
Securely packaged
Sold:
12TB / WD120EDAZ-11F3RA0, 5400rpm, 8 available: $110 shipped ea
18TB / WD180EDGZ-11B2DA0, 7200rpm, 2 available: $175 shipped ea
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU - $300 + S&H (MSRP $449)
Thank You!
Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie
14TB / WD140EDGZ-11B1PA0, 7200rpm, 20+ available: $120 shipped ea
WD EasyStore or bare drives (will shuck them for you). Used for 3 years, about 24k-27k hours on them. 0 reallocated sectors, formatted, no issues. Over 50 drives already sold, not a single issue. 60 Day Warranty.
Come with USB cable and power adapter, or as bare drive in anti-static bag.
These are standard drives, not DataCenter ones. Will plug into regular SATA connector in any consumer setup. Multiple successful forum sales for use in home NAS setups (JONSBO N5, for example). No need to tape off any pins, no BS.
WD Red 1x 2TB ($30) and 3x 4TB ($45 ea) bare drives.
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1200W P3 Platinum PSU - $150 + S&H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G w/ box and unused Wraith cooler - $125 shipped
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi V2 motherboard w/ I/O shield. Upgraded to latest BIOS. $60 + S&H
Pics attached and incoming
60 Day Warranty
Securely packaged
Sold:
18TB / WD180EDGZ-11B2DA0, 7200rpm, 2 available: $175 shipped ea
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU - $300 + S&H (MSRP $449)
Thank You!
Attachments
Last edited: