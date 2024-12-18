FS: WD 14 TB HDDs; EVGA 1600w P+ PSU, Ryzen 5700G, Gigabyte B450M board

WD EasyStore or bare drives (will shuck them for you). Used for 3 years, about 24k-27k hours on them. 0 reallocated sectors, formatted, no issues. Over 50 drives already sold, not a single issue. 60 Day Warranty.​

Come with USB cable and power adapter, or as bare drive in anti-static bag.​

These are standard drives, not DataCenter ones. Will plug into regular SATA connector in any consumer setup. Multiple successful forum sales for use in home NAS setups (JONSBO N5, for example). No need to tape off any pins, no BS.​

12TB / WD120EDAZ-11F3RA0, 5400rpm, 8 available: $110 shipped ea

18TB / WD180EDGZ-11B2DA0, 7200rpm, 2 available: $175 shipped ea

BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU - $300 + S&H (MSRP $449)