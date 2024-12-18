  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: WD 14 TB HDDs; EVGA 1600w P+, EVGA 1200w P3 PSUs, Ryzen 5700G

Hello,

Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie

14TB / WD140EDGZ-11B1PA0, 7200rpm, 20+ available: $120 shipped ea
WD EasyStore or bare drives (will shuck them for you). Used for 3 years, about 24k-27k hours on them. 0 reallocated sectors, formatted, no issues. Over 50 drives already sold, not a single issue. 60 Day Warranty.​
Come with USB cable and power adapter, or as bare drive in anti-static bag.​
These are standard drives, not DataCenter ones. Will plug into regular SATA connector in any consumer setup. Multiple successful forum sales for use in home NAS setups (JONSBO N5, for example). No need to tape off any pins, no BS.​


WD Red 1x 2TB ($30) and 3x 4TB ($45 ea) bare drives.
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU - $300 + S&H (MSRP $449)
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1200W P3 Platinum PSU - $150 + S&H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G w/ box and unused Wraith cooler - $125 shipped


Pics attached and incoming

60 Day Warranty
Securely packaged

Sold:
12TB / WD120EDAZ-11F3RA0, 5400rpm, 8 available: $110 shipped ea
18TB / WD180EDGZ-11B2DA0, 7200rpm, 2 available: $175 shipped ea

Thank You!
 

Bump. Fanatec CSW sold elsewhere, getting ready to list most of this on eBay at eBay prices if no interest here. Thanks!
 
I would've loved to buy the Pixel 5 128GB, but I'm looking for an Android that has an FM Radio on it.

Bump for you.
 
Let me know if you still have the Quest 2 and want to figure something out.

Bump for you.
 
19 drives already sold here. Get yours now! :)
Added 12 and 18TB options.
 
12tb drives all gone. Get yourself some 14tb drives before they're gone, too!
 
I have a 2700 (non x) I could trade for a power supply or 5700g,
Can you use any other hardware to make it a cash less deal?
 
