  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: WD 14 TB HDDs; EVGA 1600w P+, EVGA 1200w P3 PSUs, Ryzen 5700G WTB: Old AM4 CPU for BIOS upgrade

S

slavie

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 2, 2012
Messages
220
Hello,

Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).
Heat: slavie

WD EasyStore or bare drives (will shuck them for you). Have multiple, about 24k-27k hours on them, formatted, no issues. Come with USB cable and power adapter, or as bare drive in anti-static bag.
14TB / WD140EDGZ-11B1PA0, 7200rpm, 20+ available: $120 shipped ea

Also have WD Red 1x 2TB ($30) and 3x 4TB ($45 ea) bare drives.

BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1600W P+ Platinum PSU - $300 + S&H (MSRP $449)
BNIB, sealed, EVGA 1200W P3 Platinum PSU - $150 + S&H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G w/ box and unused Wraith cooler - $125 shipped

WTB: Buy or borrow an AM4 CPU for BIOS upgrade. Must by Ryzen 1000 to 3000 series (for B450 board). Got a Ryzen 1200 laying around? How much? Happy to borrow and ship back, too.

Pics attached and incoming

30 Day DOA warranty
Securely packaged

Sold:
12TB / WD120EDAZ-11F3RA0, 5400rpm, 8 available: $110 shipped ea
18TB / WD180EDGZ-11B2DA0, 7200rpm, 2 available: $175 shipped ea

Thank You!
 

Attachments

  • DSC_3441.JPG
    DSC_3441.JPG
    241.1 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_3383.JPG
    DSC_3383.JPG
    250.4 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_3414.JPG
    DSC_3414.JPG
    163.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump. Fanatec CSW sold elsewhere, getting ready to list most of this on eBay at eBay prices if no interest here. Thanks!
 
I would've loved to buy the Pixel 5 128GB, but I'm looking for an Android that has an FM Radio on it.

Bump for you.
 
Let me know if you still have the Quest 2 and want to figure something out.

Bump for you.
 
19 drives already sold here. Get yours now! :)
Added 12 and 18TB options.
 
12tb drives all gone. Get yourself some 14tb drives before they're gone, too!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top