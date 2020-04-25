FS: WC Fittings | TR & CM Air Coolers | Lamptron FC5v3 & FC6 Controllers | Audio Tubes

Prices include shipping to the US. Google Pay preferred. Open to offers.
6x Thermaltake 1/2" ID 3/4" OD Compression Fittings for soft tubing, chrome $40
Unused as far as I can tell.​
2x Phobya G1/4 Copper inline temperature sensors $25 | Sensors and TT fittings $60
These work perfectly with the Lamptron sensor inputs to display coolant temps on the LCD.​
Thermalright True Direct 140 $33
Excellent condition. Includes everything in retail box.​
Coolermaster Hyper 212 Plus $38
Basically new.​
Lamptron FC6 and FC5v3 Fan Controllers. FC5v3 $45 | FC6(silver) $30
Both in excellent condition and include all accessories.​
GE JAN 5654W Audio Tubes $25
New, never used "platinum matched" pair of GE JAN 5654W from Riverstone Audio. Also includes 3 US-made RCA tubes and one which I think is Russian.​
