FS: Watercooling stuff, 1150 and 1151 boards with CPUs/RAM, 7900XTX block, Keycaps, T500RS, Magni 2 Uber headphone amp

All reasonable offers considered
- Thermaltake (Xylem) D5 w/ extra impellar. New, used once to verify function.
- Alphacool Eisbecher Aurora 250mm glass reservoir. Includes all mounting hardware (not pictured)
- 2x EK Quantum Surface X240M 240x58MM radiators. Never used.
- Thermaltake W8 all-metal/nickel CPU block. New with Intel and AMD mounting hardware.
- Various fittings, soft tubing compression fittings size 1/2"x3/4" (the silver TT and Enzos) and 3/8"x1/2" (the black Bitspowers) There are more compression fittings of both sizes not pictured.
- Lengths of PrimoFlex UV Purple tubing 1/2x3/4 and clear 3/8x1/2, plenty for any size loop.
- 32oz PrimoChill UV Green coolant, still sealed.
- ~20ft of UV/black light LED strips with AC adapters.
HARDWARE
2080 Super, blower, Asus branded - $175 shipped Intel 10700, Gigabyte z490 Aorus Elite, 2x8GB Samsung DDR4. $130 shipped
- Gigabyte GA-H81M-HD2 1150 board with Intel G3220 and 2x4GB G.Skill DDR3
- ASUS H110M 1151 board with i3-6100
- Not even going to attempt a guess, so you tell me how much for both.
RANDOM THINGS
- Alphacool block for XFX 7900 XTX. New. $100 shipped
Beyerdynamic DT177x GO Headphones. $140 shipped
- Thrustmaster T500RS. Wheel, 100% metal adjustable gas/brake/clutch pedals, table clamp, power supply. Very little use. Works like new. $100+shipping
- Schiit Magni 2 Uber headphone amp. Will include short and long RCA cables if wanted. Bad black paint job but works perfectly. $40 shipped
KEYCAPS
- Set of Razer PBT double shot for 104/105 US and UK layouts in Mercury White. 120 keycaps
- "Fruit" PBT Dye-Sublimation set in XDA profile. 124 keycaps. White/ivory, green, yellow color scheme.
- Default set from a DROP CTRL TKL. 87 keycaps. Gray and dark gray scheme.
- Lots and lots of black keycaps from various keyboards. Different fonts, textures, etc.
- A number of blank keycaps in solid white, green, or black.
