FS: Watercooling stuff, 1150 and 1151 boards with CPUs/RAM, 7900XTX block, Keycaps, T500RS, Magni 2 Uber headphone amp

All reasonable offers considered
  • Thermaltake (Xylem) D5 w/ extra impellar. New, used once to verify function.
  • Alphacool Eisbecher Aurora 250mm glass reservoir. Includes all mounting hardware (not pictured)
  • 2x EK Quantum Surface X240M 240x58MM radiators. Never used.
  • Thermaltake W8 all-metal/nickel CPU block. New with Intel and AMD mounting hardware.
  • Various fittings, soft tubing compression fittings size 1/2"x3/4" (the silver TT and Enzos) and 3/8"x1/2" (the black Bitspowers) There are more compression fittings of both sizes not pictured.
  • Lengths of PrimoFlex UV Purple tubing 1/2x3/4 and clear 3/8x1/2, plenty for any size loop.
  • 32oz PrimoChill UV Green coolant, still sealed.
  • ~20ft of UV/black light LED strips with AC adapters.
I'd really like to sell this as a package. I'll say $255 shipped unless the large items get spoken for individually.


HARDWARE
  • 2080 Super, blower, Asus branded - $175 shipped
  • Intel 10700, Gigabyte z490 Aorus Elite, 2x8GB Samsung DDR4. $130 shipped
  • Gigabyte GA-H81M-HD2 1150 board with Intel G3220 and 2x4GB G.Skill DDR3
  • ASUS H110M 1151 board with i3-6100
  • Not even going to attempt a guess, so you tell me how much for both.

RANDOM THINGS
  • Alphacool block for XFX 7900 XTX. New. $100 shipped
  • Beyerdynamic DT177x GO Headphones. $140 shipped
  • Thrustmaster T500RS. Wheel, 100% metal adjustable gas/brake/clutch pedals, table clamp, power supply. Very little use. Works like new. $100+shipping
  • Schiit Magni 2 Uber headphone amp. Will include short and long RCA cables if wanted. Bad black paint job but works perfectly. $40 shipped

KEYCAPS
  • Set of Razer PBT double shot for 104/105 US and UK layouts in Mercury White. 120 keycaps
  • "Fruit" PBT Dye-Sublimation set in XDA profile. 124 keycaps. White/ivory, green, yellow color scheme.
  • Default set from a DROP CTRL TKL. 87 keycaps. Gray and dark gray scheme.
  • Lots and lots of black keycaps from various keyboards. Different fonts, textures, etc.
  • A number of blank keycaps in solid white, green, or black.

Feel free to make an offer - I'm pretty stupid and may take it.
 
Which 7900xtx block is it exactly? For the MERC or the reference design? I'm looking for one to go on a AsRock reference design card.
 
Baenwort said:
Which 7900xtx block is it exactly? For the MERC or the reference design? I'm looking for one to go on a AsRock reference design card.
Click to expand...

It's for the Merc310 which is identical to the reference board save for a third power connector. People put reference blocks on the XFX by milling out the acrylic near the connectors, but the other way (XFX block on reference) wouldn't require any modding.

edit from the FUTURE!: pictures for new stuff will be posted soon. I hate setting prices so if anything seems unreasonable, let me know or make an offer.
 
