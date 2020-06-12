FS: Watercooling - Radiators amd EKWB blocks for 980ti and x299 monoblock

50 EK x299 Carbon Pro AC monoblock50 EK 980ti Reference waterblock/nickel backplate50 EK 980ti Gaming 6G waterblock (this uses the stock MSI backplate)90 Alphacool Monster 480mm radiator60 Alphacool Monster 240mm radiator30 XSPC RX360mm v1 radiator50 HWLabs GTX 480mm v1 radiator flat blackAll parts are in great condition. Everything has been watercooled. The Red Devil is a backup card, so it's seen maybe 20 hours of use. The Monster rads are great condition as well. The XSPC rad is in fair condition. Regarding ship will cover half thru ups acct.Also everything comes in their retail boxes/air coolers as it was stock.300 Intel 7820x cpu (sold)150 MSI x299 Carbon Pro AC mb (sold)150 EVGA 980ti Superclocked+ (sold)150 MSI 980ti Gaming 6G gpu (sold)100 Powercolor Red Devil RX 570 (pending)