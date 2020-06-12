FS: Watercooling - Radiators amd EKWB blocks for 980ti and x299 monoblock

thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
5,900
50 EK x299 Carbon Pro AC monoblock
50 EK 980ti Reference waterblock/nickel backplate
50 EK 980ti Gaming 6G waterblock (this uses the stock MSI backplate)

90 Alphacool Monster 480mm radiator
60 Alphacool Monster 240mm radiator
30 XSPC RX360mm v1 radiator
50 HWLabs GTX 480mm v1 radiator flat black

All parts are in great condition. Everything has been watercooled. The Red Devil is a backup card, so it's seen maybe 20 hours of use. The Monster rads are great condition as well. The XSPC rad is in fair condition. Regarding ship will cover half thru ups acct.
Also everything comes in their retail boxes/air coolers as it was stock.



Parts below are sold

300 Intel 7820x cpu (sold)
150 MSI x299 Carbon Pro AC mb (sold)
20200613_204805.jpg

150 EVGA 980ti Superclocked+ (sold)
20200613_152958.jpg

150 MSI 980ti Gaming 6G gpu (sold)
20200613_152906.jpg

100 Powercolor Red Devil RX 570 (pending)
20200613_152813.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top