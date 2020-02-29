FS: Watercooling fittings , Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro and PNY M.2 1TB

Hello and thanks for lookingWatercooling parts - EKWB 16mm OD Hard tubing fittings. 2x6 Multi Packs and 1x4 Multipack, 4 90 Degree fittings and a Mini Valve - Selling as a lot, used for a day and opted for different color fittings. 20 fittings and Mini Valve (Chrome) Cost me $152 asking for $100 shippedBitspowers fittings - 8x 16mm Hard tube fittings, 4 x X Cross Silver shining fittings, 4x 90 degree fittings - cost me $120, asking for $80 shipped.Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 2x8GB 3000MHz - Bought new from Bestbuy in December for the build im doing for a friend. Just found out he doesnt like RGB. Still Sealed. $75 ShippedPNY-XLR8 Gaming M.2 NVme PCIe Gen 3x4 1TB - New but box was opened- again same friend as ram but he wanted me to go with a cheaper HD- is $150-170 new- Asking for $135 shipped