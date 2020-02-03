FS: Watercooled Ryzen 9 Complete System + Alienware M15 R2

Putting this back up for sale. The laptop is in excellent condition (Warranty good until 9/20/2020 and is transferable.) I have the original box and all accessories. I will even throw in an extra 240w adapter as well. Here are the following specs:Processor: Intel Core i7 9750HMemory: 16GB DDR4Storage:1TB NVME SSD + 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)GPU: 8GB RTX 2070max qScreen: 144Hz 1920x1080 ScreenWiFi: Intel AC8265Pics of Laptop:I am looking to get $1750 or best offer.Watercooled Ryzen 9 System:Sadly with tax bills alot higher this year I have to part ways with this guy. I am looking to sell it locally (PA,MD,DC,VA,WV,DE) areas preferably as I want to sell it all together. No plans to part out. I will also throw in some extra fittings, corsair liquid bottles, extra tubing for expansion and a few other Water cooling odds and ends as well. I have all the boxes for the core components and a few for the WC items. I am looking to get $3000 or best offer (Also willing to do partial trade + cash).Specs of System:Processor : Ryzen 9 3900xMotherboard: Asus Crosshair VIII Hero MotherboardMemory: 32GB Corsair Domminator 3600 DDR4 (4x 8GB sticks)GPU: EVGA RTX 2080ti OC editionStorage: Corsair MP600 2TB SSD + 2TB Crucial SSDPower Supply: EVGA 1000W T2 PSU w/custom sleevingCase: Corsair 500DSEFans: All fans are the Corsair LL 120 120mm fansWatercooling parts:240mm Corsair XR5 Radiator + 360mm Corsair XR5 RadiatorCorsair Hydro X XG7 RTX 2080ti BlockCorsair Hydro XC5 CPU Water BlockCorsair Hydro X XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir ComboSetup before I installed the tubes to see what else is included: