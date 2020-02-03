FS: Watercooled Ryzen 9 Complete System + Alienware M15 R2

AthlonXP
[H]ard as it Gets
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2001
- Messages
- 20,356
Putting this back up for sale. The laptop is in excellent condition (Warranty good until 9/20/2020 and is transferable.) I have the original box and all accessories. I will even throw in an extra 240w adapter as well. Here are the following specs:
Processor: Intel Core i7 9750H
Memory: 16GB DDR4
Storage:1TB NVME SSD + 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)
GPU: 8GB RTX 2070max q
Screen: 144Hz 1920x1080 Screen
WiFi: Intel AC8265
Pics of Laptop:
I am looking to get $1750 or best offer.
Watercooled Ryzen 9 System:
Sadly with tax bills alot higher this year I have to part ways with this guy. I am looking to sell it locally (PA,MD,DC,VA,WV,DE) areas preferably as I want to sell it all together. No plans to part out. I will also throw in some extra fittings, corsair liquid bottles, extra tubing for expansion and a few other Water cooling odds and ends as well. I have all the boxes for the core components and a few for the WC items. I am looking to get $3000 or best offer (Also willing to do partial trade + cash).
Specs of System:
Processor : Ryzen 9 3900x
Motherboard: Asus Crosshair VIII Hero Motherboard
Memory: 32GB Corsair Domminator 3600 DDR4 (4x 8GB sticks)
GPU: EVGA RTX 2080ti OC edition
Storage: Corsair MP600 2TB SSD + 2TB Crucial SSD
Power Supply: EVGA 1000W T2 PSU w/custom sleeving
Case: Corsair 500DSE
Fans: All fans are the Corsair LL 120 120mm fans
Watercooling parts:
240mm Corsair XR5 Radiator + 360mm Corsair XR5 Radiator
Corsair Hydro X XG7 RTX 2080ti Block
Corsair Hydro XC5 CPU Water Block
Corsair Hydro X XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo
Setup before I installed the tubes to see what else is included:
Processor: Intel Core i7 9750H
Memory: 16GB DDR4
Storage:1TB NVME SSD + 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)
GPU: 8GB RTX 2070max q
Screen: 144Hz 1920x1080 Screen
WiFi: Intel AC8265
Pics of Laptop:
I am looking to get $1750 or best offer.
Watercooled Ryzen 9 System:
Sadly with tax bills alot higher this year I have to part ways with this guy. I am looking to sell it locally (PA,MD,DC,VA,WV,DE) areas preferably as I want to sell it all together. No plans to part out. I will also throw in some extra fittings, corsair liquid bottles, extra tubing for expansion and a few other Water cooling odds and ends as well. I have all the boxes for the core components and a few for the WC items. I am looking to get $3000 or best offer (Also willing to do partial trade + cash).
Specs of System:
Processor : Ryzen 9 3900x
Motherboard: Asus Crosshair VIII Hero Motherboard
Memory: 32GB Corsair Domminator 3600 DDR4 (4x 8GB sticks)
GPU: EVGA RTX 2080ti OC edition
Storage: Corsair MP600 2TB SSD + 2TB Crucial SSD
Power Supply: EVGA 1000W T2 PSU w/custom sleeving
Case: Corsair 500DSE
Fans: All fans are the Corsair LL 120 120mm fans
Watercooling parts:
240mm Corsair XR5 Radiator + 360mm Corsair XR5 Radiator
Corsair Hydro X XG7 RTX 2080ti Block
Corsair Hydro XC5 CPU Water Block
Corsair Hydro X XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo
Setup before I installed the tubes to see what else is included:
Last edited: