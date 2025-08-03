  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: water cooling stuff-Radeon 7900xtx, EKWB 240mm radiators, Bykski Distro Plate for Lian Li O11 Air Mini

G

GT98

Aug 29, 2001
1,276
AMD Radeon 7900XTX with EKWB water block. Been cleaned and leak tested

Asking $850 or BO

EKWB Quantum Surface S240 Radiator black/titanium 2x

$80 or $150 for both or BO


Bykski Distro Plate for Lian Li O11 Air Mini

$100

Various EKWB fittings in Titanium with red accent rings

$150

Buyer pays shipping. Payment via PayPal goods and services

Heatware:

Sherminator​


eBay: Scott98gt

Drop me a line if you have any questions!
IMG_9876.jpegIMG_9877.jpegIMG_9878.jpegIMG_9880.jpegIMG_9881.jpegIMG_9885.jpegIMG_9884.jpegIMG_9882.jpeg
IMG_9883.jpeg
 
