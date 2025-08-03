FS: water cooling stuff-Radeon 7900xtx, EKWB 240mm radiators, Bykski Distro Plate for Lian Li O11 Air Mini

AMD Radeon 7900XTX with EKWB water block. Been cleaned and leak tested
Asking $850 or BO
EKWB Quantum Surface S240 Radiator black/titanium 2x
$80 or $150 for both or BO
Bykski Distro Plate for Lian Li O11 Air Mini
$100
Various EKWB fittings in Titanium with red accent rings
$150
Buyer pays shipping. Payment via PayPal goods and services
Heatware:
eBay: Scott98gt
Drop me a line if you have any questions!
Asking $850 or BO
EKWB Quantum Surface S240 Radiator black/titanium 2x
$80 or $150 for both or BO
Bykski Distro Plate for Lian Li O11 Air Mini
$100
Various EKWB fittings in Titanium with red accent rings
$150
Buyer pays shipping. Payment via PayPal goods and services
Heatware:
Sherminator
eBay: Scott98gt
Drop me a line if you have any questions!