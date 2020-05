FS: Water Cooling Kit, 5k LG Monitor

Note this monitor does not work with usbc only devices, it needs to have thunderbolt 3 listed as the port.

First up is the Alienware 13 R3 laptop.

Like new condition, no scratches or real signs of wear.



$725 OBO



Specs:

Intel i7-6700HQ

GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

32GB of Ram DDR4 2400

13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display

RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad

Killer 1535 Wifi

Out of box experience Windows 10 Home

Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.

Comes with 2 power bricks.

Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.



Picture Link



Logitech Pro x headphones



Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.



$75 OBO

Picture Link

Water cooling kit is a Phorcys EVO CD240 by Raijintek.$175 Shipped OBO Con US (it will be shipped via whatever service is cheaper for contactless pickup)It has been bench tested and nothing leaked. Pump is shockingly quiet. There is no warranty that I'm aware of hence the price being about half new.There are 0 instructions. See pictures for all included items. There is everything you need for a loop for the CPU. It would probably handle a GPU loop addition too.- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -LG 5k 27" monitor. Model number 27MD5KA-B $650 shipped OBO (item is shipping from NJ, selling it for my brother, cheaper to have him ship it to the final buyer then mail it to me to have to me reship)It will be packaged and shipped insured by UPS.It does not come with its original box. It comes with the power cable and a tested thunderbolt 3 cable.There is a small scuff mark on the left hand side of the base, otherwise it looks like new. No dead or stuck pixels.Heatware link Computergeek485 68-0-0Ask questions and toss out offers!______________________________________________________________________________________________SOLD ITEMS