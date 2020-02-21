FS: Water Cooling Kit, 5k LG Monitor

computergeek485
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2008
- Messages
- 2,220
Looking to sell a water cooling kit and a monitor.
Water cooling kit is a Phorcys EVO CD240 by Raijintek.
$175 Shipped OBO Con US (it will be shipped via whatever service is cheaper for contactless pickup)
It has been bench tested and nothing leaked. Pump is shockingly quiet. There is no warranty that I'm aware of hence the price being about half new.
There are 0 instructions. See pictures for all included items. There is everything you need for a loop for the CPU. It would probably handle a GPU loop addition too.
Picture of it boxed up
Picture of all the items
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
LG 5k 27" monitor. Model number 27MD5KA-B
$650 shipped OBO (item is shipping from NJ, selling it for my brother, cheaper to have him ship it to the final buyer then mail it to me to have to me reship)
Picture of it working.
Note this monitor does not work with usbc only devices, it needs to have thunderbolt 3 listed as the port.
It will be packaged and shipped insured by UPS.
It does not come with its original box. It comes with the power cable and a tested thunderbolt 3 cable.
There is a small scuff mark on the left hand side of the base, otherwise it looks like new. No dead or stuck pixels.
Heatware link Computergeek485 68-0-0
Ask questions and toss out offers!
______________________________________________________________________________________________
SOLD ITEMS
First up is the Alienware 13 R3 laptop.
Like new condition, no scratches or real signs of wear.
$725 OBO
Specs:
Intel i7-6700HQ
GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
32GB of Ram DDR4 2400
13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display
RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad
Killer 1535 Wifi
Out of box experience Windows 10 Home
Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.
Comes with 2 power bricks.
Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.
Picture Link
Logitech Pro x headphones
Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.
$75 OBO
Picture Link
Water cooling kit is a Phorcys EVO CD240 by Raijintek.
$175 Shipped OBO Con US (it will be shipped via whatever service is cheaper for contactless pickup)
It has been bench tested and nothing leaked. Pump is shockingly quiet. There is no warranty that I'm aware of hence the price being about half new.
There are 0 instructions. See pictures for all included items. There is everything you need for a loop for the CPU. It would probably handle a GPU loop addition too.
Picture of it boxed up
Picture of all the items
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
LG 5k 27" monitor. Model number 27MD5KA-B
$650 shipped OBO (item is shipping from NJ, selling it for my brother, cheaper to have him ship it to the final buyer then mail it to me to have to me reship)
Picture of it working.
Note this monitor does not work with usbc only devices, it needs to have thunderbolt 3 listed as the port.
It will be packaged and shipped insured by UPS.
It does not come with its original box. It comes with the power cable and a tested thunderbolt 3 cable.
There is a small scuff mark on the left hand side of the base, otherwise it looks like new. No dead or stuck pixels.
Heatware link Computergeek485 68-0-0
Ask questions and toss out offers!
______________________________________________________________________________________________
SOLD ITEMS
$725 OBO
Specs:
Intel i7-6700HQ
GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
32GB of Ram DDR4 2400
13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display
RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad
Killer 1535 Wifi
Out of box experience Windows 10 Home
Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.
Comes with 2 power bricks.
Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.
Picture Link
Logitech Pro x headphones
Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.
$75 OBO
Last edited: