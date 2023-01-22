FS: Water Cooled old PC part out, Network Gear and MSI RTX2080 Seahawk EK X

G

GT98

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2001
Messages
1,262
Not looking for any trades at this time. Payment via Paypal goods and services. Drop me a PM if your interested in anything or have any questions! If anything is DOA, need to return the item to me before refund.

Heatware:https://www.heatware.com/u/7253/to


MSI RTX2080 Seahawk EK X $250 shipped
Missing RGB since I had to pull the water block apart to clean it out due to the nickel plating failing on it. Been leak tested and works fine

IMG_3852.jpg
IMG_3853.jpg
IMG_3856.jpg

IMG_3855.jpg

IMG_3857.jpg

Samsung 1TB 850 Pro $80 shipped
IMG_3860.jpgIMG_3861.jpgCrystalDiskInfo_20230120170548.png

G.Skill Trident Z RGB $75
IMG_3874.jpgIMG_3875.jpg

ASUS ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming MITX Board with Intel i7-9700K $200 shipped​

Comes without heatsink gear-the water block mount is pictured with it. I could hit 4.9Ghz on the CPU under water with no issues all day long.
IMG_3858.jpg
IMG_3859.jpg

Ubiquiti Edge Router Lite $60 shipped
IMG_3883.jpg
IMG_3884.jpg

Ubiquiti Unifi AP AC Pro Wireless Access Point UAP-AC-PRO with POE injector $50 shipped

IMG_3880.jpg
IMG_3881.jpg

EKWB EK-Quantum Velocity Water Block, Intel CPU, Copper/Plexi $50 shipped​

Has some stress marks in the plexi, but doesn't leak. Mounting screws etc not pictured.

IMG_3868.jpgIMG_3869.jpgIMG_3870.jpg

Alphacool NexXxoS XT45 Full Copper X-Flow 280mm Radiator $50 shipped

IMG_3865.jpg


IMG_3866.jpg

IMG_3867.jpg

XSPC TX120 Ultrathin Radiator $25 Shipped

IMG_3862.jpgIMG_3863.jpgIMG_3864.jpg
EK-XRES 100 Revo D5 PWM $60 shipped
The pump mount is cracked in half (right hand side) but holds pump with no issues

IMG_3877.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top