FS: Wacom Intuos 5 Tablet, Polk PSW10 10" Sub, Logitech Z623 Speakers, Dell 23" All-in-One, HDD's, More!

Wacom Intuos 5 Large Multi-touch Drawing Tablet - PTH850 - Largest size Intuous 5 which is practically brand new. I did some hobbyist drawing and design years ago and then it went unused. It's got a large surface area for the pen (12.8"x8" per documentation) and supports gestures, multi-touch, etc. It has a surface protector already installed on it. I can't find the original USB cable but it's just a mini-B so I included a brand new USB A-to-mini-B 10' cable in the package. It also has wireless capabilities if you purchase the wireless dongle and battery pack from Wacom. Comes with everything seen in the pics, including the tablet, pen, full set of nibs and stand, USB cable, software, and documentation all packaged up in the original box. Asking $100 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Polk Audio PSW10 10' Subwoofer - Really fantastic 10" subwoofer that is simply too much for my office, lol. It's only 6 months old or so but I ended up getting a Dayton 8" that's more than enough so I'm passing this on to someone who needs it. Comes in the original box and packaging. Asking $80 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Logitech Z623 Speakers - Great desktop setup that's unfortunately just taking up space in my closet. They work great but the speakers do have some minor scuffs/blemishes on some of the corners from regular use/moving on the desktop/etc. I think I have the original box for it somewhere but if I can't find it I'll package it up really well in a plain box. Comes with everything seen in the pic. Asking $60 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Dell Inspiron One 2320 - 23" All-in-One system that's a great office/home PC. Specs: Intel Pentium G630 dual core CPU, 4GB DDR3, Intel HD graphics, upgraded it to a 240GB Inland SSD but also have the original Seagate 500GB 7200.12 drive which I can include if wanted, Hitachi 8x DVD+/-RW optical drive, WiFi. Comes with Windows 10 Home Installed and ready for setup! Also comes with 180w power adapter and Logitech wireless keyboard (K270) and mouse (M185) with unifying receiver. I'll ship it in the original Dell box. Asking $120 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500GB 3.5" HDD - Very light use, asking $15 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

WD Scorpio Blue OEM 500GB 2.5" HDD - Was a portable back up drive, almost no use, asking $20 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Acronis True Image 2018 - 5 Computer license pack, none used and have no need for it, asking $15 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

Literally a grab bag of old storage stuff that needs to go. If you're buying anything else and interested just ask and I'll throw it in for free. Also if you only want a bunch of stuff from the pile we'll figure it out and I'll pack it up and send it.



ALL SOLD FOR NOW Click to expand...

SOLD

SOLD Behringer U-Phoria UMC404HD USB Audio Interface - Really highly rated/reviewed four channel audio interface I bought for some projects that never panned out. Literally new-in-box (see pics). Asking $60 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD PS4 - Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus; Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition; Dark Souls 3; The Evil Within 2 - 2 for $10! OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Samsung Spinpoint HD204UI 2TB 3.5" HDDs x2 - Used in RAID 1 as my back-up drives, never a had an issue with them and they run very cool. PRICE DROP! Asking $30 each or $50 for both shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Phanteks 140 mm Case Fans - Pulled from my Phanteks Enthoo Pro M, asking $20 for both shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Dell 3007WFP-HC 30" Monitor - Debated throwing this up here but maybe an [H]'er can use it. I'd only recommend buying it if you have access to free shipping or a corporate account or something otherwise it's probably not worth it (most estimates put shipping within the continental U.S. at $70-120). It's in good shape for an 11 year old monitor (see pics), and I had a lot of great years gaming on it. Being the HC variant, the colors are great although I'd recommend using a colorimeter to calibrate it since there's no OSD. On the upside this keeps the input lag low. The buttons are a bit finicky but still work. It comes with the DVI-D DL, power, and USB hub cables in the original box with all the original styrofoam + a ton of extra packing. Asking $50 + shipping OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Intel i5-2500K "Sandy Bridge" CPU - Had an awesome run with this CPU, over 7 years, half at 5.0GHz under water and half at 4.5GHz under air; never a hiccup, just solid. Comes with the original package including the original (never used) cooler. PRICE DROP! Asking $40 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Servo Gentle Typhoon 120 mm AP-15's - Thee benchmark for awesome fans, PRICE DROP! $30 for all 4 shipped! Click to expand...

SOLD Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless mouse - Fantastic mouse, has only had light use for about a month. Unfortunately got some grief from flight attendants for using a wireless mouse on a plane so ended up getting a Corsair Harpoon RGB instead (which has an internal Li+ battery and can run wired too). However this is an awesome mouse, light weight, great performance, excellent battery life and only needs a single AA! Asking $30 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Logitech Anywhere MX mouse - Great mobile mouse, comes with receiver and protective case in the original brown box. Asking $20 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Kingston OEM Laptop DDR4-2666 2x8GB Kit - Pulled from my Alienware m15 when I upgraded the RAM, work perfectly. Note they will come in my new HyperX's packaging (pictured) as I have no other way to safely ship them. Asking $50 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD G.Skill Tridentz DDR4-3000 2x8GB Kit - XMP is CL16 @ 1.35V, ran them for only about a month and realized RGB isn't my thing. Can't return them so grab them at a discount! PRICE DROP! Asking $60 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway Router G1100, AC1750 - New house only has cable so I have no need for it; awesome unit for the 3 years it ran flawlessly. Asking $50 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD LG WH14NS40 14x Blu-ray Rewriter 5.25" Internal - No coasters but rarely used, asking $40 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD G.Skill Sniper DDR3-2133 2x4GB kit - Ran at 10-11-10-30 clocks for me but YMMV, never overvolted, never had an issue in over 7 years. PRICE DROP! Asking $30 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Switch - Dark Souls: Remastered - Asking $15 + shipping Click to expand...

SOLD Logitech H800 Headset - Barely used, work well and have great functionality and battery life while being very portable. PRICE DROP! Asking $20 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Dell Alienware 15 R1 Laptop - 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display; Core i7-4710HQ 2.5GHz 4C/8T CPU; 8GB DDR3 RAM; Nvidia GTX 980M GPU w/ Intel HD 4600 w/ Optimus; Samsung PM851 128GB M2 SSD; Samsung Evo 850 256GB SSD; WD Blue 1TB; Klipsch speakers, Killer 1525 networking; 92WHr/8 cell battery - Fantastic laptop that I unfortunately never used much so it's in really great shape. It's an awesome gamer and productivity machine and the battery life is incredible. Here's the notebookcheck review that convinced me to buy it: Dell Alienware 15 R1 Laptop - 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display; Core i7-4710HQ 2.5GHz 4C/8T CPU; 8GB DDR3 RAM; Nvidia GTX 980M GPU w/ Intel HD 4600 w/ Optimus; Samsung PM851 128GB M2 SSD; Samsung Evo 850 256GB SSD; WD Blue 1TB; Klipsch speakers, Killer 1525 networking; 92WHr/8 cell battery - Fantastic laptop that I unfortunately never used much so it's in really great shape. It's an awesome gamer and productivity machine and the battery life is incredible. Here's the notebookcheck review that convinced me to buy it: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Alienware-15-Notebook-Review.136667.0.html . It comes with both the 180W adapter (for travel) AND 240W adapter (little larger) as well as a productive neoprene case in Dell original box. I'll reset Windows on it before it ships so it should be good to go. Asking $500 shipped OBO. PICTURES COMING SOON Click to expand...

SOLD Fractal Define R5 Case - Literally NIB, I haven't even opened it as it was for a build I never got to years ago. Don't have a pic of the box but I can snap one if you like. Asking $40 local pickup OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Logitech G700s mouse - Comes in original retail box with accessories, including rechargeable AA battery, USB receiver and extension, and USB adapter and charging cable. Asking $25 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Canon Rebel T3i DSLR Camera - Got a free T6 and they're very similar so no need having both. Camera has had very light use over the years. Comes with the body, 18-55mm kit lens, battery, charger, cables, literature, and the 32GB card I have in it (shoots RAW no problem). Asking $250 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Gigabyte Z68XP-UD4 - Mobo from my previous gaming rig, excellent, great power delivery and features (good onboard sound for the time). Asking $50 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo - Cooled the above 2500K very well for years. I honestly can't see it being worth shipping etc. but if you buy something else I'll throw it in for free. Click to expand...

SOLD MSI GTX 980 Ti Gaming 6G - Fantastic card in excellent condition; good overclocker (see sig) but YMMV. Only used for gaming in a well-ventilated case, never mined, etc. Comes in the original box with manuals, adapters, etc. as pictured. Asking $175 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Samsung 830 256GB SATA SSD, Samsung 850 512GB SSD - Very little use on it since I use my PC for desktop work and gaming (<15TB use on any one drive). $25 shipped for the 830, $50 shipped for the 850, $60 for both! OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Seasonic X65 Gold - Powered the above system, 650W, active PFC, completely modular. Asking $60 shipped OBO. Click to expand...

SOLD Coolermaster 690 II Case - This case was waaaay ahead of its time. Still has a ton of great features today and all around excellent ventilation/cooling. Other than minor wear and tear over the years it's in great shape. Comes with everything in the picture including two side panels (solid or window), hardware, manuals, etc. Asking $20 local pickup! Click to expand...

Hey all,Doing the annual clean out and would like to pass this stuff on to a good home! I'm pretty flexible and happy to negotiate on prices/shipping options/etc. just drop me a PM or post here and we'll sort it out, thanks! The more you buy the cheaper it gets as I will pass on shipping savings to you!That's it for now! The more you buy the better a deal I can make you; if you think you have a fair offer/grouping, shoot me a PM.I general work through PayPal but can also accept postal money orders and cashier/bank checks. Under no circumstance can I accept a personal check or cash. If you have any questions, requests for more pictures, or anything else, do not hesitate to post here or contact me by PM and I'll try to help in any way I can. Thanks for looking!Cheers,Mr. K6Previously