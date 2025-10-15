  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: ///***Voodoo 5 5500 AGP 64MB, NIB, OB***////

LawGiver

2[H]4U
2FA
Oct 16, 2005
Voodoo5 5500 AGP 64MB, NIB, OB.

$1699 shipped USPS w/insurance, tracking and signature. Lower 48 states. Open to WW with additional shipping cost. Accept PayPal or Venmo using respective Good/Services checkout options.

Was hard to price, but looking at offerings on ebay my price seems fair. Open to convincing offers.

Bought this about 25 years ago after hearing the bad news about 3dfx. Never installed or used in any way. Box in excellent like new condition. At some point one side was opened to peek at the card many years ago. 😆 See pics. Happy to post more pics upon request. Also posted screen of my ebay ID with 100% score. 20250918_132131.jpg20250918_132120.jpg20250918_132054.jpg20250918_132109.jpg20250918_131945.jpg20251014_203401.jpg20250918_132131.jpg20250918_132120.jpg20250918_132054.jpg20250918_132109.jpg20250918_131945.jpg20251014_203401.jpgScreenshot_20251014_200833_eBay.jpg
 
