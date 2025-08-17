  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand new in box $85 Shipped

MooCow

MooCow

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Apr 13, 2000
Messages
9,009
Local pickup in NJ near zipcode 07067

Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand new in box $85 Shipped
Model: C3759A ABA

1758004709784.png

1757908734369.jpeg

1757908756523.png

1757908787853.png
1757908805313.png

1758004664642.png


FS: Raspi 4B 1GB (New in box) + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Raspi 3B 1GB + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647
Up for sale is a set of Raspi's.
Brand new in Box Raspi 4B 1GB (Comes with 3D printed black case in PETG) and a used Raspi 3B 1GB (3D Printed red case in PETG). Will include a 32GB MicroSD Card with each Pi. Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647 comes with a ~19.5 inch cable.
Info on the Picam: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BLZ98RW1
Will sell the entire set for $70 >> $55 shipped PENDING

1755436871624.png

1755437444024.png
1755437456241.png

1755437472537.png
1755437518943.png

1755437649427.png
 

Attachments

  • 1755437539276.png
    1755437539276.png
    2 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top