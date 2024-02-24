FS: Vintage CIB PC Titles. Half Life - Thief - Unreal

CaptainMorgan

CaptainMorgan

[H]ollywood
Joined
Aug 31, 2007
Messages
6,556
Maybe some collectors on here that would want these. Let me know if I am far off base, but going off similar sold. Half Life is super clean vs any of the others I've come across.

Looking to get:

$350 for Half Life

$100 for Thief

$75 for Unreal - Corner of jewel case broken.

Pictures incoming.
 

Nice collection. I have a fair amount of older, fully boxed games from the 80s and 90s that I am holding on to.
 
Jesus, I didn't realize these older games where going for that kind of money. o_O

Hell, I've got Doom, Doom 2, Half Life, Half Life 2 Collectors, Quake, Quake 2, Unreal, Unreal 2, Unreal Tournament, and a bunch of others. I should put them up for sale. :p
 
